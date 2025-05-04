WWE Superstar Sunday returns tonight.

The original block of WWE on A&E programming returns this evening starting at 7/6c, with a repeat of WWE’s Greatest Moments focusing on World Championship Wrestling (WCW), followed by another WWE’s Greatest Moments repeat that looks back at WWE Raw in the 1990s.

From there, three hours of first-run original programming will kick off, as back-to-back new episodes of WWE LFG will premiere starting at 8/7c.

On this week’s pair of WWE LFG episodes, the playoffs are underway, with female future greats facing off to determine who will advance to the semifinals, and who will be sent home.

After the initial episode of WWE LFG wraps up, a second episode of the show will air with the playoffs continuing for the male future greats, as two will move on to the live WWE LFG Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, while two others will be eliminated from the competition.

Rounding out the WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E lineup this evening will be two additional episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments, with the first decade of SmackDown being the focus on the 11/10c episode, while the 11:30/10:30c installment of WWE’s Greatest Moments will look back at the iconic New World Order (nWo) faction.

Featured below are the official descriptions for tonight’s WWE Superstar Sunday lineup on A&E, including the two new episodes of WWE LFG. Also below are multiple sneak peek video previews for tonight’s WWE LFG shows.

WWE SUPERSTAR SUNDAY ON A&E PREVIEWS (5/4/2025) 7 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments: WCW



7:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Raw in the ’90s



8:00 PM – PREMIERE : WWE LFG The Playoffs Begin! – The playoffs begin; emotions run high, as the female future greats face off to see who will advance to the semi-finals, and who will be sent home.



9:30 PM – PREMIERE : WWE LFG Who Wants It More?- The male future greats compete in the semifinal matches of the LFG playoffs; two will move onto the finals at Madison Square Garden, while the other two will be forced to say goodbye.



11:04 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Smackdown: The First Decade



11:34 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments nWo

TONIGHT! WWE LFG is stacked with back-to-back new episodes where the final 4 males and final 4 females will be determined to advance to the semi-finals. It all kicks off at 8/7c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/L8AA0suEnn — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) May 4, 2025

.@BullyRay5150's rookie, @Drake_Morreaux, lightens the mood and lifts spirits as tension soars. The top 4 males will be determined during back-to-back new episodes of WWE LFG SUNDAY starting at 8/7c, only on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/Bbn84bXbmK — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) May 3, 2025