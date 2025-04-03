The numbers are in for the latest block of WWE Superstar Sunday programming on A&E.

WWE LFG on March 30 drew 151,000 viewers, with 0.04 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic. By comparison, the previous week’s episode pulled in 156,000 viewers, with a 0.05 key demo rating.

WWE’s Greatest Moments scored 161,000 viewers and a 0.03 demo rating for the 3/30 episode focusing on WCW. The number was a decent increase compared to the 3/23 episode focusing on celebrities in wrestling, which drew 115,000 viewers and a 0.07 key demo rating.

Finally, the WWE Rivals episode from this past Sunday night brought in 187,000 viewers to A&E for the show focusing on the Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) feud. The show scored a 0.05 key demo rating. Last week’s episode on Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair drew 160,000 viewers with a 0.04 target demo rating.