– WWE Superstar Sunday is back tonight. New episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments are scheduled to premiere tonight as part of the weekly WWE Superstar Sunday original block of programming on A&E. Featured below are the official descriptions of each new episode slated to air tonight:

8 PM – WWE LFG – “Bubba Ray Dudley brings in his brother D-Von to teach the Future Greats the art of tag team wrestling; the unexpected return of BJ Ray throws everything into disarray and causes complete chaos in the ring.”



9:30 PM – WWE Rivals – Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – “Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins began their careers in WWE on opposite ends; when they are paired together as The Shield, the two form a brotherhood that seem unbreakable; a betrayal shatter that relationship.”



10:30 – WWE’s Greatest Moments – WrestleMania In The 80’s – “It’s the goal of every WWE Superstar to stand under the bright lights of the Grandest Stage of Them All and few events have captivated a global audience more than WrestleMania. In this episode, we journey back to the beginnings of WrestleMania.”

– WWE released the following footage of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in India doing promotional work for the launch of WWE Netflix India.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube is the latest installment of “WWE Top 10,” which is an extended episode featuring a look at the 25 greatest WrestleMania title changes.

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” continued on Sunday morning, with “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat coming in at number four on the list.