WWE Superstar Sunday returns tonight.

The WWE on A&E block of original programming is back this evening, starting at 6:30pm EST. with WWE LFG, leading into the premiere of the new episode of WWE LFG at 8/7c, where the finals continue.

Following the back-to-back episodes of WWE LFG is the latest installment of WWE’s Greatest Moments, which looks at Cody Rhodes’ rise from his first WrestleMania match in 2011 to finally ‘finishing his story’ at WrestleMania in 2024.

Featured below are the official descriptions for tonight’s new episodes:

6:30 PM – WWE LFG: Who Wants It More? – “The male future greats compete in the semifinal matches of the LFG playoffs; two will move onto the finals at Madison Square Garden, while the other two will be forced to say goodbye.”



8:00 PM – PREMIERE – WWE LFG: Win or Go Home New – “The Great Eight become the Final Four on the road to the Finals in New York City; before battling it out in the ring, the Future Greats meet face-to-face in a series of epic promo battles where not even the Legends are safe.”



9:30 PM – PREMIERE – WWE’s Greatest Moments Cody Rhodes – “As the son of Hall of Famer, Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes has carved a path for himself like no other Superstar in WWE history. The American Nightmare’s illustrious career is packed with moments like his first singles match at WrestleMania in 2011.”

TONIGHT! The WWE LFG semi-finals kick off at 8/7c, followed by back-to-back new episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments at 9:30/8:30c, highlighting Cody Rhodes & The Bloodline, only on @AETV! #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/EMhtBNc5DD — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) May 11, 2025