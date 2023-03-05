WWE’s Dana Brooke is looking to box.

Brooke recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview, and revealed that she is thinking about taking her debut boxing fight “soon.”

Brooke is engaged to professional boxer & bareknuckle fighter Ulysses Diaz. Brooke did some MMA training a few years back, and now she’s doing a lot of jiu-jitsu training, but she said boxing is on up high on her bucket list.

Brooke noted that she tries to incorporate boxing into her weekly training, and she’s considered taking a boxing match “soon,” but she did not elaborate on when that might be.

Brooke was recently at The O2 Arena in London as Diaz faced Khalas Karim in an exhibition fight on the same card that saw Floyd Mayweather make his UK debut in another exhibition bout against former Bellator MM fighter and TV personality Aaron Chalmers. There was no scoring and no official verdict.

As seen in the August 2021 Instagram clip below, Brooke has wanted to take a fight for a while now:

