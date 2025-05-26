For the first time ever, an active WWE talent has captured the TNA World Championship.

The main event of NXT’s Battleground 2025 pay-per-view event featured Joe Hendry defending the TNA World Title against Trick Williams. Sitting ringside for the historic clash was TNA President Carlos Silva.

The closing moments of the bout were filled with suspense, as both competitors exchanged near falls. The tide turned when Trick Williams introduced the championship belt into the match. After Hendry landed face-first onto the belt following a flapjack, Williams capitalized with his signature Trick Shot finisher to score the victory and claim the TNA World Championship.

This marks the first time a WWE-contracted talent has held a TNA title. Cameras captured a visibly displeased Carlos Silva in the aftermath.

With this win, Trick Williams joins the ranks of Kenny Omega and Christian Cage as the only non-TNA-contracted wrestlers in recent history to hold the prestigious championship.

Dalys and Chik Tormenta have their sights set on Stephanie Vaquer.

One of the featured championship matches at NXT Battleground 2025 was the NXT Women’s Championship clash between challenger Jordynne Grace and reigning champion Stephanie Vaquer.

During her entrance, Vaquer locked eyes with AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta, who were watching from ringside. In the ring, Vaquer successfully defended her title, putting Grace away with a Spiral Tap.

Following the victory, Vaquer raised her championship high and once again exchanged an intense stare with Dalys and Tormenta — a clear sign of tensions rising ahead of WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide on June 7th.

In the penultimate match of NXT Battleground 2025, Myles Borne challenged Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.

Borne made his entrance alongside the No Quarter Catch Crew — Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Wren Sinclair. Notably, Dempsey declined to return Borne’s offered fist bump before he entered the ring.

The match was a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest, but Femi ultimately prevailed, marking his sixth successful NXT Championship defense. After the match, Femi acknowledged Borne’s effort with a respectful nod.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne

* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

* Jasper Troy will make his in-ring debut.