WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke says veteran wrestler Natalya should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Brooke recently spoke to NBC Chicago, as seen in the video below, and commented on who should be the next female Superstar inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“She’s a current WWE Superstar, but she’s been here for so, so long; it would have to be Natalya,” Brooke said. “You know, I know that she’s not retired but she is a legend, a living legend. And that’s exactly who she is, she’s in the Guinness Book of World Records right now, and she has paved the way from where she started to where she is now.

“It doesn’t mean that she can’t wrestle in the future, but I feel that the time is now and you have to capitalize on that moment. And that’s what we should do, is capitalize on Natalya’s moment. From working with the previous WWE Superstars to working with the current WWE Superstars, it would be amazing for her to be inducted, and the best is yet to come for her, I truly believe that.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.