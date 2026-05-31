Rey Fenix captured a championship on Saturday night in Mexico.

During the AAA Noches de Los Grandes event on May 30 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, Fenix defeated Laredo Kid to capture the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship in the opening match of the show.

The title change came just one week after the two stars battled on the May 23 edition of AAA on FOX.

In that encounter, Laredo Kid successfully retained the championship after resorting to underhanded tactics, using a low blow before following up with a Frog Splash to secure the victory over the WWE Superstar.

This time, however, the outcome was very different.

With a chance at redemption, Fenix challenged Laredo Kid once again at AAA Noches de Los Grandes. The rematch saw both competitors go back-and-forth before Fenix ultimately put the champion away with his devastating Mexican Muscle Buster.

The victory earned Fenix the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and marked a major title win for the WWE talent on one of AAA’s biggest stages.

.@ReyFenixMx HAS DONE IT!!! 🏆 He is the NEW AAA Cruiserweight Champion! pic.twitter.com/hr4dp7p9xE — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026