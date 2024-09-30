A WWE Superstar will be hosting a special advanced screening of Joker: Folie à Deux this week.

Zelina Vega of the LWO surfaced on social media on Monday to make the special announcement.

“Join me for an advance screening of the highly anticipated sequel JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX on Wednesday, October 2nd at Silverspot Miami,” read the announcement from Vega’s official X account.

The film is scheduled to premiere on October 4.

