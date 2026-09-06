The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame legend ‘Superstar’ Bill Dundee, who passed away at age 82 this weekend.

Following the news of his death going public, the pro wrestling world reacted on social media. The following are a collection of posts from WWE Superstars, AEW and other pro wrestlers reacting to the passing of “Superstar” Bill Dundee.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of professional wrestling legend, “Superstar” Bill Dundee. His impact inside and outside the squared circle will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/R6wTzBG5Nc — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) September 6, 2026

Heartbreaking news this morning: “Superstar” Bill Dundee has passed away. His son, Jamie Dundee, shared the devastating news just minutes ago, announcing that his father passed away at 3:30 this morning. He was 82 years old. Jamie closed his message with words no son should… pic.twitter.com/rj2BRKYoWj — Book Pro Wrestlers (@BookProWrestler) September 6, 2026

Today I was woken up to the heartbreaking news that a man I looked at as a second father, “Superstar” Bill Dundee passed away. He was a man I loved and admired, he was an inspiration. My prayers for his entire family and friends! I’ll miss you Superstar! pic.twitter.com/bfwVMiD2Ap — Fantastic Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) September 6, 2026

Very sad morning in the wrestling biz. I last saw bill dundee a year ago. Super nice to me. Even gave me 8×10 photo of him doing a bert renyolds style pose. I would say his run for bill watts was the best mid south run for business with jyd, midnight express, rock n roll… pic.twitter.com/LOoarRiWMT — MissyHyatt (@RealMissyHyatt) September 6, 2026

I’m sorry to hear of the passing of Bill Dundee. A lad born in Scotland who moved to Australia then came to the US and became a big star in the wrestling. We worked together when I first came here and he helped make my act work. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest well. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 6, 2026

Saddened to hear about the passing of “Superstar” Bill Dundee. I was fortunate to share a lot of great memories with Bill during my years in WCW. More importantly, he was instrumental in helping me during those early years when I was still learning the wrestling business and… pic.twitter.com/s2xzKR3zp6 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) September 6, 2026

Sorry to hear about Andy Williams &Bill Dundee. Knew Bill when he worked in WCW as Sir William. Legend in Memphis& knew the biz inside& out. Good guy. So was Andy, by all accounts. RIP. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) September 6, 2026

I am sad to report that Bill Dundee passed away this morning. He was a brilliant wrestling mind and performer for decades. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. pic.twitter.com/qirkTpdfeE — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) September 6, 2026

Rest In Peace to the legendary "Superstar" Bill Dundee. Go on YouTube and search his matches with Jerry Lawler. Pure magic. pic.twitter.com/YjlJVEKzNs — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 6, 2026

this one hurts… RIP to one of my first experiences in a wrestling ring and trainer 🖤🙏 love you so much Bill and thank you for everything you have done in this business for so many. I will never forget you and your teachings. You will be so missed. https://t.co/kTGqlKAoyk — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) September 6, 2026

RIP Bill Dundee! He was a true cornerstone of Memphis wrestling. Thanks for the memories, Superstar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/etEvYCWpbO — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 6, 2026