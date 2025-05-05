Angel and Berto, collectively known as Los Garza in WWE, are officially set to appear at AAA Triplemanía Regia on June 15. The announcement came during a recent press conference held by the promotion.

While their opponents for the event have yet to be revealed, the appearance marks a return to AAA for both stars. Garza previously wrestled for the promotion between 2015 and 2017, while Berto made a one-time appearance under the ring name Último Ninja in 2015.

The news comes just weeks after the major announcement on April 19 that WWE had acquired AAA. As part of the growing collaboration, both promotions are set to present a joint Worlds Collide event on June 7.

🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨 AAA confirma que Los Garza estarán en TripleManía Regia!!!! A nombre de WWE!!!! Comenzamos!!! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/yCzuCqIehX — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) May 5, 2025