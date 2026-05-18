WWE talent will be part of UFC Fan Fest festivities next month as the two TKO-owned brands continue to strengthen their relationship.

UFC announced via social media that WWE Superstars will appear for meet and greets during UFC Fan Fest, which is scheduled for June 13 and June 14 at the White House. The event will feature appearances from UFC fighters and WWE stars, although no specific names have been revealed as of this writing.

The crossover appearance is another sign of the growing connection between WWE and UFC under the TKO Holdings umbrella. Since the merger, several UFC fighters have been shown attending WWE events at ringside, but the two companies have yet to present a major on-screen crossover angle together.

That could eventually change.

For now, fans attending Fan Fest will have the opportunity to interact with personalities from both brands during the two-day experience.

The festivities will coincide with UFC Freedom 250, which is set to take place on June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House.