WWE has released the parody movie promos for WrestleMania 39.

We noted before how several WWE Superstars were in Orlando this past week to film the “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” parody movie trailers to hype the big WrestleMania 39 event. It was reported that between 5 and 7 promos were filmed, to be released the week after Elimination Chamber.

WWE actually released the vignettes during Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event, and you can see them below. The full promo with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins was released, along with a video of highlights from the others. There’s no word yet on when WWE release the other promos in full, but it should be over the next few weeks.

Below are the videos, along with a list of Superstars and their parodies:

* Rhea Ripley appears as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) from Stranger Things. It was reported that The Judgment Day was involved, so they may be in the full promos

* The Miz and Maryse appear as Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose (Anthony Edwards) from Top Gun

* Montez Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appear as Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) from Titanic

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stars as Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) from Goodfellas, while Paul Heyman appears as Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso appears as Anthony Stabile (Frank Adonis)

* Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appear as Batman and The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) in a scene from the 2019 Joker movie

* Ridge Holland appears as Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) from The 40 Year Old Virgin, while Drew McIntyre stars as David (Paul Rudd), Sheamus as Cal (Seth Rogen), and Butch as Jay (Romany Malco)

