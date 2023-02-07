WWE has finalized the line-ups for the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber Matches.

Tonight’s RAW saw Carmella make her in-ring return to earn the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, which will see the winner go on to WrestleMania 39 to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Carmella will join the following Superstars in the six-woman Chamber Match: Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya.

RAW also saw Damian Priest defeat Angelo Dawkins to earn his spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title, while Montez Ford defeated Elias to earn the final spot.

Priest and Ford will join the following Superstars in the six-man Chamber Match: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

