Several WWE stars are weighing in on today’s World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain.

WWE posted a new video to social media on Sunday morning featuring Sami Zayn, Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and others sharing their predictions for the championship match.

The video comes after a Summer of overlap between WWE talent and the World Cup, which has been taking place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Wrestlers from around the world have been spotted at matches throughout the tournament over the past month.

Featured below are the quick-pick predictions given by various WWE Superstars for the 2026 World Cup:

* Sami Zayn: Spain

* Candice LeRae: Argentina

* Johnny Gargano: Argentina

* Axiom: Spain

* Nathan Frazer: Argentina

* Kit Wilson: Spain

* Nia Jax: Spain

* Carmelo Hayes: Spain

* B-Fab: Argentina

* Michin: Argentina