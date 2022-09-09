WWE has released a new video on their Youtube channel featuring several top superstars naming some of their favorite finishing maneuvers in the company’s long history. This includes Ron Simmons saying he enjoys a power move and Shayna Baszler enjoying submissions. Check it out below.
In a separate video on the WWE Twitter account several top stars like Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Raquel Gonzalez, and the Street Profits make their early Super Bowl predictions.
WWE Superstars' very early Super Bowl predictions 🏈⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UOHge1jlIj
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2022