WWE has released a new video on their Youtube channel featuring several top superstars naming some of their favorite finishing maneuvers in the company’s long history. This includes Ron Simmons saying he enjoys a power move and Shayna Baszler enjoying submissions. Check it out below.

In a separate video on the WWE Twitter account several top stars like Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Raquel Gonzalez, and the Street Profits make their early Super Bowl predictions.