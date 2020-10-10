There are several free agents on the RAW and SmackDown rosters coming out of Night 1 of the WWE Draft on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE announced earlier this week that Superstars in tonight’s Draft pool who were not picked by RAW or SmackDown will be immediately become free agents, able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

WWE has not confirmed when these free agents will be assigned to a brand, but it could be on the Supplemental Draft. The 2020 Supplemental Draft will air tomorrow morning during Talking Smack on the free version of the WWE Network.

The following Superstars are now free agents coming out of Night 1 of the Draft:

RAW – Humberto Carrillo, Mickie James, Murphy

SmackDown – Drew Gulak, Tucker, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), Shorty G

The following Superstars are eligible to be drafted on Monday: Andrade, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias.

It’s interesting to note that The Miz and John Morrison were originally announced for Monday’s Draft pool, but they were selected tonight and sent to the RAW brand.

Furthermore, SmackDown Superstar Elias looked to be a free agent but he has been added to the Draft pool for Monday. He was originally in tonight’s Draft pool.

Below is a look at WWE Draft picks from tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE DRAFT MOVES FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN

ROUND 1

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2

* AJ Styles goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

* Naomi goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax stay on RAW

ROUND 3

* Ricochet stays on RAW

* Jey Uso stays on SmackDown

* Mandy Rose stays on RAW

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio go from RAW to SmackDown

* The Miz and John Morrison go from SmackDown to RAW

ROUND 4

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods go from SmackDown to RAW

* Big E stays on SmackDown

* Dana Brooke stays on RAW

* Otis stays on SmackDown

* Angel Garza stays on RAW

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Draft and join us tomorrow for Supplemental Draft coverage. Below is the WWE Watch Along livestream for Draft Night 1, which aired during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode and featured comments from several picks, among other special guests:

