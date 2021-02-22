The WWE Performance Center has just released a tribute video with Superstars paying respects to Lucha legend Antonio “Discovery” Corona, who passed away on May 15, 2020 due to complications from cancer. He was 54 years old.

The video features Mustafa Ali, Kalisto and Joaquin Wilde paying respect to their mentor. Discovery taught several current wrestlers after becoming a trainer when he moved to Chicago in the 2000s.

Discovery (aka Gamma, Power Raider Azul) wrestled two WWE matches in 1997. His group, Los Cadetes del Espacio (The Space Cadets), won a six-man lucha match on the March 24, 1997 RAW show, and then they won an eight-man lucha match on the March 29, 1997 edition of Shotgun Saturday Night. Discovery performed for numerous other promotions over the years, including the AAA, NWA Mexico, CHIKARA, UWA, and others.

The video below features footage of Discovery working matches for WWE and other promotions.

Wilde tweeted a link to the tribute video today and thanked WWE.

He wrote, “Big thank you to @WWE for letting @KalistoWWE @AliWWE and myself pay tribute to our former lucha libre coach Discovery, who passed away last year. The entire WWE Universe needs to know his name and how much he meant to us. Muchicimas gracias Disco!”

Ali added in a tweet, “A tribute to mi profesor, Discovery. Myself, @joaquinwilde_ and @KalistoWWE would not be who we are without this man. Rest in power, Disco.”

You can see the full video below:

