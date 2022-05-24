WWE United States Champion Theory and Mustafa Ali were originally scheduled for last night’s RAW but did not appear.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the planned segment with Theory and Ali was nixed from last night’s show shortly before RAW hit the air, but before 7:25pm ET. The reason given for the change was time constraints.

There was talk of having Theory help Seth Rollins attack Cody Rhodes after Rhodes’ win over The Miz, but that obviously did not happen. There was no potential alternative plan discussed for Ali on last night’s show.

WWE reportedly still has plans in place to continue the current program with Miz and Ali, but there’s no word yet on what is planned for Theory.

Theory has not wrestled since losing, but retaining, over Rhodes via disqualification on the May 9 RAW. He did appear on last week’s RAW, and was set to face Ali but he introduced Veer Mahaan as Ali’s opponent instead, with The Miz as the special referee. Veer ended up winning and after the match, Theory took a selfie with The Miz and Veer while standing over Ali.

You can click here for Theory’s new comments on possibly changing the WWE United States Title belt.

