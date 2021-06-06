WWE today announced that SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Since the announcement, WWE stars have reacted to the news, as seen below:

