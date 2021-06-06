WWE today announced that SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Since the announcement, WWE stars have reacted to the news, as seen below:
Now this is #Awesome!!!!! https://t.co/cpKu0BFI04
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 5, 2021
Vegas!!! #SummerSlam https://t.co/Y9BNbFFVkU pic.twitter.com/leWmM0dmm3
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) June 5, 2021
The Women’s Tag Team Champions can’t wait for @SummerSlam. What happens in Vegas….. https://t.co/aiQJnP85z6
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 5, 2021
I've never been to a @SummerSlam and I love me some @Vegas. Can't wait to share what I'm sure will be an amazing experience with all of you! Plus the celebration will be 🔥
🎰🏹#LiveForever 🇵🇷 https://t.co/xc9LwG1fa3
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 5, 2021
Isn't that where the RAIDERS play?#JoinTheRaid #VikingRaiders #SummerSlam https://t.co/9UwyUMgoHx
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) June 5, 2021
#JoinTheRaid https://t.co/wBNNyKMtiO
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) June 5, 2021
https://twitter.com/NiaJaxWWE/status/1401312421420191747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
#iydknyk https://t.co/h9kC2x7188
— Just Different (@swerveconfident) June 5, 2021
Ya kno the saying.. What happens in Vegas…..😉- but imma change it- What happens in Vegas … will be SEEN WORLDWIDE FROM VEGAS!! HOTT GIRL SUMMER…. – “sexy muscle friends” comin thro @WWE_MandyRose @wwe #wwe #SummerSlam https://t.co/6xYE45uarz
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 5, 2021
LET’S GO!!
Vegas becomes #AllMighty on a Saturday! #SummerSlam https://t.co/vpKHh5hjWk
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 5, 2021