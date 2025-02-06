Def Rebel’s work on WWE theme music has been met with significant criticism from both fans and talent alike.

During the recent Royal Rumble matches, many viewers expressed frustration over the lack of distinct and recognizable entrance themes, making it difficult to identify superstars as they made their way to the ring. It appears that this sentiment is shared within WWE, as several wrestlers have voiced dissatisfaction with the current state of their entrance music.

According to sources, talent has had little to no creative input when working with Def Rebel, with no direct collaboration on their themes. Additionally, multiple wrestlers have attempted to revert to their previous entrance songs, citing concerns over quality and connection with their audiences. While some have successfully retained their original themes, others have not been as fortunate.

WWE has also attempted to implement new themes for certain superstars, but in some instances, talent has strongly resisted these changes. Meanwhile, incoming wrestlers have shown a preference for bringing in their own established music rather than adopting themes produced by Def Rebel.

As for the specifics of Def Rebel’s contract or agreement with WWE, there is currently no available information regarding its duration or potential expiration.

RECENT RELATED NEWS:

* Backstage Update On Rumors Of Legendary WWE Composer Jim Johnston Returning To WWE

(H/T: Fightful Select)