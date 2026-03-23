WWE is set to have a presence at another high-profile streaming event.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, multiple WWE Superstars are scheduled to attend the upcoming MLB Opening Night game featuring the New York Yankees vs. the San Francisco Giants, which is set to stream live on Netflix this Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

“WWE is sending talent to the Yankees game this Wednesday night which is airing on Netflix and should do a huge audience,” Alvarez wrote.

The crossover appearance comes as Netflix continues to aggressively expand its live event offerings, bringing in major sports and combat sports programming alongside WWE content.

It’s all about visibility right now.

In addition to WWE Raw, the platform has invested heavily in marquee events such as the upcoming Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA fight, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing showdown, and a high-profile clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Netflix has also secured past NFL content as part of its growing live programming push.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw On Netflix Results coverage.