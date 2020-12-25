– Below is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring a look at Superstars who dressed up as Santa Claus in the past. Merry Christmas to everyone from us here at the site.

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page posted this video with a reading of the Christmas classic, “The Night Before Christmas.”

– Below is a new video from WWE AL AN, featuring several Superstars sending a Merry Christmas to fans around the world. The video features SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, AJ Styles with Omos, Rey Mysterio, and Titus O’Neil.

