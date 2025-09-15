WWE vs. UFC.

They two worldwide sports entertainment conglomerates are under the same ownership these days, which has opened up a lot of fantasy matchmaking from fans of both genres of entertainment.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Stephanie Vaquer and Bianca Belair were each asked about the possibility of stepping inside the Octagon with four ounce gloves on.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

Stephanie Vaquer on possibly fighting in the UFC: “I love UFC. I love training in Mexico in a performance center for UFC (with) a really good friend, so I’m a big big fan for UFC and I hope one day we can do something together. I know it’s so different discipline with pro wrestling, but with fighter. My friend, Jaula Bahamondes is a- is famous in Chile. It’s a big (deal), and my best friend, like, in fights you know in wrestling so he understand me about the sport, about the discipline. So yeah, I hope one day we can do something together.”

Bianca Belair on possibly fighting in the UFC: “I respect that sport as well so much. I think we’ve seen crossover before with UFC fighters coming over into WWE. We’ve seen Punk before going over to UFC. I think I’m very happy and comfortable being in WWE. If I ever did that, I would train extremely hard. I know it’s not something that you can just walk into and think that you’re gonna be successful. I mean, I learned to never say never, but I know my mom would be very scared if I ever did that.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)