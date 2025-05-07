One of the latest TikTok trends taking off is the Nonchalant Elevator Challenge.

WWE joined the fun with PENTA, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and IYO SKY making their own unforgettable entrance — in a way only they can.

You can check out the video below:

WWE Superstars do the nonchalant elevator challenge. pic.twitter.com/U4O3q2KEL5 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 7, 2025

During a recent interview with BillboardHipHop.com, Randy Orton named the following female rappers as his Mount Rushmore:

• Cardi B

• Nicki Minaj

• Megan Thee Stallion

• GloRilla

Next week, WWE will launch a new Women’s Tournament featuring Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair and Maxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile.

The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca.