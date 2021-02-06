WWE issued the following press release announcing that company stars Cesaro, The Miz, Titus O’Neil, 24/7 champion R-Truth, and WWE champion Drew McIntyre will all be in the Tampa area and participating in some pre-Super Bowl LV festivities, including a celebrity flag-football game. Full details are below.

Before Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes air it out in The Big Game on Sunday, WWE Superstars will be taking over Tampa Bay this weekend.

On Saturday, Titus O’Neil and The Miz will patrol the sidelines as coaches while Cesaro and 24/7 Champion R-Truth will hit the field in the Celebrity Flag Football Game on ESPNews at 2 p.m. ET.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre joins the mix on Sunday for “The Shaq Bowl,” as The King of Claymore Country and The Miz take part in the flag football exhibition. Diplo, Ezekiel Elliot, Olivia Culpo, Quavo and Steve-O will take the field with The Miz on Team Kansas City, while McIntyre will be flanked by Anthony Anderson, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow and Winnie Harlow when the game streams live on Shaq’s social channels at 3 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay’s own Titus O’Neil will help roll out the red carpet for his hometown in a special “Tampa Live 55!” pregame broadcast. The celebration streams live Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Sparkman Wharf on Tampa’s downtown waterfront on TSU Network, FITE.TV and Sports Talk Florida with Tiki Barber, Montel Williams and more dropping by.

When the Big Game gets underway, former 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will be hunting his fourth championship. 16-time World Champion John Cena will also be featured in the all-new Mountain Dew commercial that will air during the broadcast.

Don’t miss all the amazing action from Tampa this weekend!