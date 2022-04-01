Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.

Regarding Bayley, the Wrestling Observer reports that she is now ready to make her return to the ring, and that the return could happen at any time in the near future. It was recently reported that WWE had plans to bring Bayley back to the storylines after WrestleMania, but there’s no word on if that is still the plan.

Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in mid-July after suffering the injury while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. It was noted then that she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months, or until mid-April. If Bayley does not wrestle this weekend at AT&T Stadium, it will be the second straight year where she was unable to perform on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She did not wrestle last year, but did appear for segments on both nights of WrestleMania 37.

Regarding Asuka, it was recently reported that that she is ready to return from shoulder surgery and there was talk of bringing her back to the storylines “around spring” time. Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July.

Stay tuned for more notes from WrestleMania 38 Week in Texas.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.