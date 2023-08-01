The official poster for WWE Survivor Series is out ahead of the show on November 25.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Women’s Champion Asuka, Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio are featured on the poster.

Updated WWE PLE 2023 schedule

Saturday, August 5, 2023: WWE SummerSlam – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, September 30, 2023: WWE NXT No Mercy – Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA

Saturday, September 2: WWE Payback – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA

Saturday, October 7, 2023: WWE Fastlane – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, November 4, 2023: WWE PLE – Saudi Arabia

Saturday, November 25, 2023: WWE Survivor Series – Chicago, IL at the United Center