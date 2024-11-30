WWE Survivor Series 2024 Results
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, Canada
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura For The WWE United States Championship
– Rhea Ripley, Bianca BelAir, Bayley, Naomi, Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, Candice LeRae In The Women’s War Games Match
– Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
– GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
– Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, The Usos w/Paul Heyman vs. Solo Sikoa, Bronson Reed, Jacob Fatu, The Guerrillas Of Destiny In The Men’s War Games Match
