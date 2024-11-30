Some late spoiler news and backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured below is the official match order and scheduled length, along with the producers and assigned referees for each bout:

* Women’s WarGames produced by TJ Wilson, Pete Williams, Nora Greenwald, with referees Shawn Bennett and Daphanie LaShaunn (45 minutes)

* WWE U.S. Title LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura producerd by Shawn Daivari, with referee Ryan Tran (15 minutes)

* WWE I-C Title Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser produced by Chris Park and Nick Aldis, with referee Eddie Orengo (18 minutes)

* WWE World Heavyweight Title: GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest produced by Adam Pearce, with referee Rod Zapata (20 minutes)

* Men’s WarGames produced by Michael Hayes, Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode, with referees Charles Robinson and Ryan Tran (45 minutes)

