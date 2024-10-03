WWE has announced the details of this year’s Survivor Series Superstar Brunch on-location special event.

This week, the company announced the details for the 2024 Survivor Series Superstar Brunch scheduled for November 30 around the premium live event of the same name on the same date at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada:

Survivor Series Superstar Brunch Saturday, November 30th @ 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM PT



Your Survivor Series Superstar Brunch Experience Includes:



Interactions with WWE Superstar Appearances

* Meet & greet with some of your favorite WWE Superstars as they stop by your table during brunch!



Premium Brunch Buffet and All-Inclusive Beverages

* Enjoy all of your favorite brunch items to kickstart the Survivor Series weekend.

* Stop by the bar to enjoy a WWE themed specialty cocktail or soda!



Event Exclusive Souvenir

* Take home an exclusive souvenir from the Superstar Brunch as you gear up for Survivor Series.

Make sure to join us here on 11/30 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 results coverage from Vancouver, BC.