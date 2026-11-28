WWE Survivor Series 2026 is scheduled to take place tonight from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Things get started at 4/3c with ‘Countdown to Survivor Series’ streaming on WWE’s YouTube channel and other social and digital platforms. The main show is scheduled to begin at 6/5c, live via ESPN Unlimited and Netflix.

COUNTDOWN TO WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2026

The usual show-opening ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ signature plays to get things started. An “In Memory Of” tribute graphic for the late Bronson Reed also flashes on the screen.

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