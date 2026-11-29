WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 was a record-breaking night for the company.

The November 28 premium live event, which took place at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, saw multiple records established, ranging from championship history to event length and attendance figures.

One of the biggest individual milestones belonged to Liv Morgan, who successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch.

With the victory, Morgan reached 521 cumulative days as champion across her four reigns with the title, surpassing Bayley’s previous record of 520 days by a single day.

According to statistics from Cagematch, Morgan now holds the record for the most cumulative days as Women’s World Champion, including the championship’s previous history as the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Morgan addressed the milestone during the WWE Survivor Series post-show.

“There’s a statistic I’d like to share with you guys,” she said. “Okay, so today, I am 520 cumulative days as the Women’s World Champion, and I share that record with Bayley. But when I wake up tomorrow and I’m 521 days cumulative as Women’s World Champion, do you guys know what that means? Do you know what that means? E, do you know what that means? Joe, do you know what that means?”

She continued, putting particular emphasis on her final declaration.

“That means I’m officially the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time!”

The championship lineage dates back to September 2016, when Becky Lynch became the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion by winning a six-pack challenge at WWE Backlash. The title was officially renamed the Women’s World Championship during the June 12, 2023 episode of WWE Raw, when Rhea Ripley was champion.

Morgan’s milestone was far from the only historical achievement coming out of Saturday’s show.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 also established several notable records related to the length of the event.

The show clocked in at 4 hours, 23 minutes and 29 seconds, making it the longest Survivor Series event in WWE history. For comparison, the 2025 installment of Survivor Series lasted just 2 hours, 40 minutes and 53 seconds, despite featuring the same number of matches.

That means this year’s show ran more than one hour and 42 minutes longer than its predecessor.

Additionally, Survivor Series 2026 became the longest WWE pay-per-view or premium live event since WrestleMania 35 in 2019, which lasted approximately five hours and 20 minutes.

The Houston event also ranks as the **eighth-longest WWE pay-per-view event in company history**, while establishing another record as the longest WWE pay-per-view outside of WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.

The record-breaking numbers didn’t stop there.

During Saturday’s broadcast, WWE announced an attendance of **40,279 fans** at Daikin Park. The company touted the figure as the largest attendance in Survivor Series history, surpassing all previous installments of the annual event.

The attendance milestone comes during the 40th edition of Survivor Series, a tradition that began with the inaugural event back in November 1987.