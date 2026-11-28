WWE has some big plans in store for “The Final Boss” tonight in Houston.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event at Daikin Park, some additional details have surfaced regarding the advertised appearance by The Rock.

According to one source, The Rock is scheduled for a 30-minute in-ring segment, which is slated to take place immediately before the main event of tonight’s show.

WWE officially announced The Rock’s appearance back on November 18, with this year’s Survivor Series marking the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut at the 1996 installment of the event.

Tonight’s show also marks the 40th edition of WWE Survivor Series.

In terms of ticket sales, WrestleTix is reporting that 38,479 tickets have been distributed for tonight’s show as of Saturday morning, an increase of 771 from Friday’s update.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled to begin at 6/5c on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)