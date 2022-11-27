As seen below, the planned match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party for Survivor Series.

It was noted that extras were brought in for some sort of spot for the match between Shotzi and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Women’s War Games match is scheduled to open the show, while the Men’s War Games match will headline. Stay tuned to this post as the match order for the other bouts may change, and more backstage notes will be revealed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Bianca (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

Numbers Advantage: Team Damage CTRL.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (c)

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Numbers Advantage: Team Brawling Brutes.

