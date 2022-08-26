The 2022 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is almost sold out from the Ticketmaster pre-sale that began on Wednesday at 10am ET and runs through tonight at 11pm ET.

Ticketmaster currently shows around 280 tickets available for the pre-sale. The seats that were not included in the pre-sale are expected to easily sell out during the public on-sale, which kicks off tomorrow morning, Friday, August 26, at 10am ET.

WWE also has some Priority Pass packages available through hospitality partner On Location. The Champion Ticket packages, which went for $1,850 per person, and Champion Hotel packages, which went for $2,245 per person, are all sold out, but other packages are still for sale.

As noted, promotional material released this week and seen below featured the following Superstars advertised for Survivor Series: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Rey Mysterio.

Survivor Series would be the first WWE event in years to quickly sell out during the pre-sale.

The WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The TD Garden has a capacity of up to 20,000 depending on the event, but WWE usually does between 13,000 and 16,000 due to the setup.

#SurvivorSeries is coming to Boston, MA this November! Don't miss your chance to be a part of the action. Tickets on sale now using presale code: TWEETS https://t.co/lJzyGWhfvG pic.twitter.com/oBILzNELiQ — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2022

