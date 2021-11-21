– The 2021 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Kayla Braxton welcomes us, and she’s joined on the panel by Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick, plus WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The panel hypes up the fans in the background, then they go over the card for tonight’s pay-per-view. We see video of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair arriving in the back.

The panel discusses the Flair vs. Lynch match and we get a break. We come back and the panel gives predictions as some fans in the background chant “AEW!” but other fans yell back at them. Lawler goes with Lynch while Booker picks Flair, Patrick picks Becky, and Rosenberg predicts Flair to win. Back from another break and we see footage from the Cricket Wireless FanZone with fans giving their predictions on WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We see recent happenings between Sasha Banks and Shotzi. Banks is backstage with Shotzi, Natalya, Toni Storm, and Shayna Baszler now. Banks, the Team Captain, gives them a pep talk but disrespects Shotzi. The panel talks the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match and Booker believes Team SmackDown has already imploded. They discuss SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro and we see Randy Orton arriving in the back with Riddle. The panel talks about Orton breaking Kane’s record for most WWE pay-per-view appearances tonight, and we see Kane’s congratulatory tweet. Booker picks The Usos to win, while Lawler and the others disagree.

The panel talks about tonight being the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series, with Lawler looking back at what he thought of The Rock. The rest of the panel also shares brief memories of The Great One before Kayla sends us to a quick break. We come back and go right to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff match.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

We go to ringside for tonight’s Kickoff match as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. Boogs gives the grand introduction for WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and they head to the ring together. McAfee hits the table to dance around and Jimmy says he’s dancing all over his notes. Nakamura and Boogs hit the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for this non-title champion vs. champion match. The undefeated Priest comes out to a hometown New York City pop.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Priest takes control to start, working on the arm. Nakamura tries to break free but Priest takes him down by the arm. Boogs shreds some at ringside to rally, which helps Nakamura turn it around in the middle of the ring. Priest with a big arm drag but Nakamura comes back with one of his own. They show each other up and taunt each other for a pop.

They lock up again and Priest unloads with knee strikes. Priest sends Nakamura to the corner but misses a punch. Nakamura drops Priest in the corner and stomps away while Boogs shreds at ringside. Nakamura positions Priest on the top turnbuckle but misses the high knee as Priest moves. Priest fights back and comes in from the apron with a big leg drop for a 2 count. Priest with more offense and a big elbow for a 2 count. Priest grounds Nakamura in the middle of the ring now. Boogs plays some more at ringside, annoying Priest. Nakamura fights up and out but Priest drops him with a kick.

Nakamura counters a move and nails a step-up kick. Nakamura yells at Priest to bring it. They go at it and Nakamura unloads with kicks. Priest catches a kick but Nakamura nails an enziguri to drop him. Nakamura with more offense in the corner, then the sliding German suplex. Priest kicks out at 2. Priest elbows Nakamura off his back, but then runs into a kick in the corner. Nakamura comes off the middle turnbuckle but Priest knocks him out of the air with a spinning heel kick. Priest gets hyped up from the corner as the hometown crowd rallies. Priest unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring, then plants Nakamura in the mat. Priest yells out and waits for Nakamura to get up in the corner. Priest with a flying elbow in the corner. They trade counters but Priest levels him with a clothesline, then drives him into the mat once again for another 2 count.

Priest calls for the end from the corner but has to pick Nakamura back up. Nakamura counters with a knee to the face and more strikes. Priest with the Bell Clap. Nakamura dicks a kick, Priest ducks a kick, but Nakamura levels him with a roundhouse for a pop. Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa now but Priest ducks and rolls him for a 2 count. Priest with a big kick on the follow-up. Priest comes off the middle rope but Nakamura knees him in mid-air and keeps the strikes coming for another close 2 count.

Nakamura can’t believe it. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa once again as fans rally. Priest catches him with South of Heaven for a close 2 count. Priest and Nakamura are both down now. Priest goes for The Reckoning but it’s blocked. Priest stomps Nakamura but Nakamura nails a flying armbar. Priest resists and shoves Nakamura away, then pulls him into the Hell’s Gate submission.

Nakamura starts fading but Boogs brings him back to life with the guitar. Priest seethes now. Priest goes out after Boogs, takes the guitar and smashes it as fans boo him. Boogs approaches and asks why, but Priest nails him in the face with the guitar piece. Nakamura comes out but Priest drops him with a piece of guitar for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the bell, fans boo their hometown star as Priest storms away up the ramp. We go to replays. Priest heads to the back as his music plays while Boogs and Nakamura try to recover in front of the announce table. We go to a break.

– Back from a break and the panel talks about the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match as we see Bobby Lashley arriving backstage. Kevin Owens interrupts the panel and talks about how he hopes he can redeem himself tonight to show everyone that he is who he says he is. Kayla sends us backstage to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville for breaking news. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon arrives in a SUV as the roster waits for him, with Deville and Pearce. Vince steps out and they all pop for Vince. Vince then brings a large brass ball out of the SUV, and cues them to pop for that, and they do. Vince shows off the brass ball, then walks off. Apparently this is one of the treasure items from Netflix’s new “Red Notice” movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s line-up. We go to a break and get a video package for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to hype tonight’s match with WWE Champion Big E. They show more footage from the Cricket Wireless FanZone. The panel discusses Big E vs. Reigns now. That’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view opens up with a video package inspired by Netflix’s “Red Notice” movie, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and is the sponsor of tonight’s pay-per-view. We’re live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City as the pyro explodes. Michael Cole welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Pat McAfee. We get a video package for tonight’s champion vs. champion match for the women’s division.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for tonight’s opener as Mike Rome does the introduction. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next.

The bell rings and they immediately start brawling with right hands. Flair rams Lynch into the corner and the referee has to separate them. Flair rushes but Lynch kicks her. Flair takes out Lynch’s knee from the back. Flair keeps going for the knee but Lynch turns it into the Dis-Arm-Her. They break and get back to their feet but Lynch drops Flair with a shot to the nose. Flair tackles Lynch and mounts her with rights.

Flair and Lynch go tot he floor and tangle, but Lynch shoves Flair face-first into the ring post, then the barrier. Lynch returns to the ring as the referee counts and Flair recovers at ringside. Flair comes back in but Lynch stomps her. Flair blocks the Man-Handle Slam, into a backbreaker. Flair kicks Lynch in the back of the neck and now stands tall as the crowd boos and cheers.

Flair man-handles Lynch, slamming her face into the mat over and over. Flair stands tall for the crowd now. Lynch catches Flair on the top rope but Flair turns it around and runs her shoulder-first into the ring post. Lynch falls out to the floor as the crowd goes wild. Flair goes to the apron but then climbs to the top turnbuckle. Flair goes for the moonsault to the floor but Lynch jumps up on the apron and shoves Flair off the top, to the floor. Flair hits her head on the barrier and may have hurt her knee on the fall. Lynch follows and Flair slams her back into the barrier.

Flair breaks the count as they return to the ring. They both crawl at each other, yelling and taunting each other. They get up to their feet and unload with punches and slaps. Flair clotheslines Lynch. Flair mounts Lynch with more strikes. Lynch kicks out at 1 and Flair smiles. Flair keeps Lynch down, working her around the ring. Lynch rocks Flair in the nose but Flair elbows her into the corner. Flair with a big chop but Lynch slaps h er. Flair with more big rights until the referee pulls her of. Flair blocks a kick and decks Lynch in the corner again. Lynch kicks Flair in the face. Flair catches Lynch for a tilt-a-whirl slam but it’s blocked with a Dis-Arm-Her attempt, which is also blocked. Flair ends up slamming Lynch again with a powerbomb but Lynch kicks out. Flair laughs.

Flair rolls Lynch over for another quick pin attempt. Lynch rolls Flair up for 2. They trade more offense on the mat but get up and Flair sends her into the turnbuckles. Lynch turns it around in the corner and unloads with kicks, then punches as the referee pulls her off. Fans do duel chants now. Lynch with a slap and more strikes in the corner. Lynch goes for an overhead suplex but it’s blocked and Flair launches Lynch into the turnbuckles with a big overhead suplex. Flair kips up and plays to the crowd. Flair talks trash and drags Lynch over for another pin attempt. Flair goes to the top now, stepping on Lynch to get there. Flair wastes some time but climbs up for the moonsault. She goes for it but lands on her feet as Lynch moves. Flair immediately goes for another moonsault and barely hits it for a 2 count.

Flair taunts Becky while down. Lynch slaps her. Flair goes for a suplex but Lynch rolls her for a 2 count. Flair eats a right hand and keeps control. Lynch sends Flair to the apron but Flair fights in, hanging Becky up on the top rope. Flair regroups at ringside as the referee counts. Flair comes in with a big boot but it’s blocked. Lynch unloads while Flair is stuck on the apron now. Lynch with kicks and punches, then a big second rope leg drop over the back of the neck. Flair kicks out at 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They get up and trade strikes. Lynch takes Flair down into a double arm bar, into a roll-up for 2. Lynch talks trash and uppercuts Flair, and again, and again. Lynch charges and dodges a big boot but Flair drops her with a back elbow for a 2 count.

Flair taunts Lynch as she crawls to the ropes. Becky with a back elbow to knock Flair way. They tangle some more but Flair levels her with a big boot for a close 2 count. Flair yells at the referee and shows some frustration. Lynch blocks a submission. Lynch comes back with an inverted DDT for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Lynch mounts Flair with more strikes. Lynch grinds her boot on Flair to keep her down. Flair stops Lynch from walking away to the corner. Lynch mounts her and unloads with strikes. Lynch drags Flair to the corner and then goes to the top as some fans cheer and some boo. Lynch climbs up for the leg drop but Flair moves. Flair misses a big boot. Lynch with the Man-Handle Slam but Flair gets her leg on the bottom rope to break it up.

Lynch drags Flair for the Figure Four but doesn’t have it fully locked in as Flair screams out. They call each other a bitch and throw strikes while in the submission. Flair turns it over and now Lynch grabs the bottom rope to break it but Flair takes advantage of the 5 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again as Flair and Lynch recover from the submissions on the mat. Flair knocks Lynch from the apron to the floor with a running big boot. Flair goes to the top rope for the big moonsault to the floor and she connects but barely, still taking Lynch down. Flair barks to the camera about how she’s the greatest ever. Flair brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Flair goes right into Lynch’s Dis-Arm-Her finisher in the middle of the ring.

Lynch crawls to the bottom rope to break her own hold. They trade big strikes now. Flair rolls Lynch up and uses the rope for leverage but the referee catches her. Lynch immediately counters and rolls Flair up with the same move, also using the rope for leverage but the referee didn’t catch that one. Lynch gets the pin.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch immediately stands tall and takes the title, talking trash as her music hits. Flair immediately sits up and smirks at the controversial finish. Lynch yells and raises her title, talking trash to Flair as we go to replays. Flair takes her title and makes her exit as Lynch barks from the ring.

Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus)

Back from a break and it’s time for the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. Out first comes Team RAW’s Bobby Lashley, who has MVP at his side. We see how Lashley took Dominik Mysterio’s spot in this match. Lashley hits the ring and poses as the pyro goes off. Out next comes Austin Theory as we see how Theory took Rey Mysterio’s spot in this match. Theory poses in the middle of the ring and takes a selfie. Finn Balor is out next to a pop. Kevin Owens is out next, also to a pop from the Brooklyn crowd. Team Captain Seth Rollins is out last. Team SmackDown’s Jeff Hardy is out first for his team as Team RAW looks on from the ring. Hardy is joined by King Xavier Woods. Hardy does his dance as the pyro goes off. We see how Hardy recently defeated Sami Zayn to keep his spot in the match. Out next comes Sheamus, who won a Fatal 4 Way to become Sami’s replacement. Sheamus joins Woods and Hardy at the bottom of the entrance-way as we see how Ridge Holland helped Sheamus win the Fatal 4 Way over Cesaro, Ricochet and Jinder Mahal. Out next comes Happy Baron Corbin, who then brings out Madcap Moss to laugh and dance around with him. Corbin poses and gets pyro from up above. Drew McIntyre is out last as the Team Captain for the blue brand. McIntyre brings out his sword, Angela, and stares straight into the ring at Team RAW. Drew raises the sword as the pyro goes off. He marches ahead and joins the others at ringside. McAfee high-fives Team SmackDown as they prepare to enter the ring. Drew enters by himself and has words with Team RAW. Drew poses in the corner with the sword and tells Hardy to watch his back. Drew poses in the corner and more pyro goes off from the turnbuckles.

Team RAW talks things over and there’s some heat over who will start as Rollins and Owens argue. Owens starts off with Woods now. The bell rings and a fired up Owens immediately rolls to the floor instead. Owens walks up the ramp to the stage as fans boo. Team RAW yells at him to come back. Owens is counted out and eliminated. Owens talks trash from the stage and bows before heading to the back.

McIntyre runs over and drops Rollins at ringside. Woods yanks Theory into the ring and unloads on him to start the match. Woods works Theory in the corner now. Woods runs into aback elbow. Woods drops Theory into the middle rope and runs in with a dropkick to the back of the neck for a 2 count. Woods grounds Theory now but Theory quickly gets out. Woods works on the arm and in comes McIntyre off the tag. Drew stomps on Theory’s hand. Drew launches Theory into the corner and rocks him with a big chop. Drew with a big chop to the chest. Sheamus tags in and chops Theory while Drew holds him. Corbin tags in and drops Theory while Sheamus holds him. Corbin works Theory over now. Theory fights back and in comes Rollins with a springboard but he misses. Corbin knees him on the way down. Corbin sends Rollins into the corner and then levels him with a clothesline.

Woods tags in and works on Rollins. He holds Rollins while Hardy tags in and comes off the second rope. Hardy with more offense on Rollins for a quick pin attempt. Sheamus tags back in as Team SmackDown keeps Rollins in their corner. Rollins turns it around and works on Sheamus’ arm now. Balor tags in with a double axe handle off the top as Rollins holds him. Balor works on Sheamus’ arm now, wearing him down, but Sheamus drops him with a right to the mouth. Corbin tags back in and stomps Balor to keep him down. Corbin works Balor over some more and in comes Woods to keep the attack going. Balor kicks out at 2. Woods ties Balor’s arm up and in comes Drew off the tag. Drew takes over on Balor and hits a long vertical suplex for a 2 count.

Drew works on Balor’s arm and in comes Hardy again, decking Balor while McIntyre holds him. Hardy rallies the crowd as he sizes Balor up. They lock up and Hardy takes it to the corner for strikes. Corbin tags in and works on Balor in the corner. Balor reaches for a tag but Corbin stops him. Corbin runs into boots in the corner. Balor fights out of the corner and decks other opponents off the apron but Corbin rolls him up. Corbin with End of Days for a 2 count as Lashley runs in. Lashley launches Balor with a big suplex. The match falls apart as everyone gets involved now, with most everyone getting knocked to the floor. Corbin with a big chokeslam to Theory. Balor fights Corbin off now, kicking him from the apron. Balor nails Coup de Grace on Corbin for the pin. Corbin has been eliminated.

Hardy and Balor face off in the middle of the ring now as fans cheer them on. They lock up and Balor works on the arm. Hardy fights out and hits the inverted Atomic Drop, then the leg drop, the basement dropkick and the elbow drop for a 2 count. Balor rolls through an attempt and dropkicks Hardy for a 2 count. Rollins tags in and decks Hardy while Balor holds him down. Rollins keeps Hardy down and rams him into the turnbuckles now. Lashley tags in and nails a big Spear into the corner on Hardy. Lashley takes Hardy back to the corner and unloads with elbows as the referee warns him.

Balor comes back in and grounds Hardy. Balor with another takedown and tag to Rollins. Balor and Rollins take Hardy to the top for a double back superplex. Hardy elbows them away to the mat. Hardy nails a double Whisper In the Wind to take both of them down. Lashley pulls Drew off the apron and launches him into the barrier to prevent a tag. Lashley scoops Drew on his shoulders and runs him face-first into the ring post. Theory knocks Sheamus off thew apron, then taunts Woods. Theory stomps Hardy for a 2 count. Lashley is the only one for Team RAW on the apron, the same goes for Woods. Hardy counters Theory and rolls him for 2. Woods tags in and unloads on Theory. Rollins runs in and decks Woods but Woods clotheslines him. Theory goes for Woods again but Woods counters with the side-Russian leg sweep, and a kip up for a pop. Woods kicks Theory to the mat and rocks him with a forearm. Woods goes to the top for the big flying elbow but Lashley rocks him with a cheap shot. Lashley tags in now and nails a big Spear on Woods as he gets back up. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock to Woods in the middle of the ring. Woods fades and the referee calls for the bell. Woods has been eliminated.

Sheamus and Hardy rush Lashley to save Woods, double teaming him in the middle of the ring. Rollins and Balor take out Sheamus and Hardy with double Slingblades. Sheamus catches Balor’s dive to the floor and holds him but Rollins makes the save with a suicide dive of his own, saving Balor from Sheamus. Drew tags himself in, staring down Lashley now as fans cheer them on. Drew and Bobby meet in the middle of the ring for trash talking. Lashley backs up and sees no one on the apron for him. Lashley hesitates and Drew attacks. They go at it and Drew clubs away. Lashley leaps over Drew and plants him face-first into the mat. Lashley with a shoulder thrust into the corner. Lashley whips Drew into the corner but he comes back out with a clothesline. Drew sends Lashley to the floor now. Drew follows but Lashley scoops him to send him into the ring post but Drew fights off, then sends Lashley into the post. Lashley side-steps and charges, sending Drew over the barrier into the crowd. Drew dumps Lashley back over the barrier to the ringside area. Drew and Lashley are both counted out and fans boo. Drew and Lashley have both been eliminated.

Fans boo the double elimination and they argue with the referee. Drew drops Lashley with a Claymore Kick, sending him to the floor. Referees get in between them, backing Lashley away as Drew barks from the ring. MVP tries to talk some sense into Lashley. Rollins taps Drew on his shoulder. Drew slowly turns around and sees Rollins waving goodbye, taunting him. Drew drops Rollins with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Sheamus covers Rollins for a close 2 count to take advantage. It’s now 3 vs. 2 with Sheamus and Hardy vs. Rollins, Balor and Theory. Sheamus and Rollins go at it but Rollins tags in Balor. Balor rolls Sheamus for 2 but Sheamus levels him wit a clothesline. Sheamus sends the other two to the floor, then powerslams Balor for a close 2 count.

Balor counters Sheamus and hits a Slingblade. Balor with a corner dropkick. Balor misses Coup de Grace as Sheamus moves. Sheamus comes right back with a big Brogue Kick to Balor. Sheamus covers for the pin. Balor has been eliminated.

Theory comes in with a big dropkick to Sheamus for a 2 count. Theory drags Sheamus to their corner, then tags Rollins for the double team. Rollins with a snap suplex to Sheamus for a 2 count. Rollins grounds Sheamus with a headlock now, wearing him down in the middle of the ring. Hardy starts rallying the crowd from the apron now, reaching for a tag. Rollins has Sheamus grounded flat on the mat. Sheamus fights up and out but Rollins rocks him back. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker and they’re both down in the middle of the ring now. Hardy tags in and unloads on Rollins with some of his signature moves. Hardy with a jawbreaker and a thrust in the corner. Rollins runs into boots and goes down in the corner. Hardy goes to the second rope and hits a splash but Rollins kicks out at 2. Sheamus and Hardy double team Rollins in the corner now. Theory comes in but gets dropped and sent into Rollins by Sheamus. Hardy runs and Sheamus drops down so he can leap off his back, splashing Theory and Rollins in the corner.

Sheamus stands tall and goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Rollins but Theory makes the save. Sheamus drops Theory on the apron. Hardy comes over and they hit dual 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Rollins and Theory at the same time as fans count along. Hardy sends Theory to the floor, while Sheamus scoops Rollins to his shoulders. Rollins fights free and kicks Sheamus, but Sheamus nails White Noise. Sheamus poses for the crowd to a mixed reaction. Sheamus readies for the Brogue Kick now but has to send Theory scurrying instead. Rollins superkicks Sheamus for a close 2 count. Rollins tags Theory in and goes for Sheamus but Sheamus sends Rollins to the floor. Sheamus kicks Theory away. Hardy is down on the floor next to Rollins. Theory comes from behind Sheamus, who was looking for a tag, but Theory rolls him for the three count. Sheamus has been eliminated.

Sheamus is shocked now. He has some words with Theory, then drops him with a forearm. Sheamus appears to give some instructions to Hardy, but then drops him out of nowhere. Rollins is shocked at Sheamus turning on his partner. Sheamus heads to the back while Rollins climbs to the top. Rollins with a big Frogsplash to Hardy but Hardy kicks out just in time. Rollins and Theory take Hardy to the top for a double superplex now as the referee counts. Hardy fights back and sends Rollins to the floor, then sends Theory to the mat. Hardy with the big Swanton Bomb to Theory for the pin. Theory has been eliminated.

Fans rally for Hardy and Rollins now as they meet in the middle of the ring. Rollins tells Hardy to bring it and runs his mouth some more, saying he will send Hardy into retirement. Hardy kicks him in the gut but Rollins blocks the Twist of Fate. Hardy with a side-Russian leg sweep, then a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Rollins and Hardy face off and go at it again. Rollins rocks Hardy and drops him with a big forearm to the back of the neck. Hardy kicks out just in time.

Rollins backs up and waits in the corner now. He goes for the Stomp but Hardy counters and comes back with the Twist of Fate for a big pop. Hardy goes to the top for the Swanton Bomb as fans go wild. Hardy flies but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins comes right back with the big Stomp for the pin to win and become the Sole Survivor.

Winner and Team RAW Sole Survivor: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Rollins makes his exit and celebrates.

