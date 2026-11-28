WWE is back tonight.

WWE Survivor Series goes down this evening on ESPN Unlimited from Houston, Texas.

Advertised for the Saturday, November 28, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* The Rock to appear

* John Cena to appear

* Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, & Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Lucien Price, & Royce Keys) w/ Jaida Parker

* Women’s War Games Match: Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, & Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, Jade Cargill, Lainey Reid, & Michin

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

* Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight, & Seth Rollins) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, & El Grande Americano)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Survivor Series Results coverage.