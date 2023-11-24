A big WWE update on Thanksgiving night.

According to WrestleVotes, the WWE Survivor Series program features two notable teams that may be coming to the main roster. The teams mentioned are Gallus from NXT, as well as former tag team champions, The Authors of Pain. WrestleVotes clarifies that the program, which has the entire roster in it and is distributed at every show, only just added the names for Survivor Series. The indication is that both teams will be on television soon.

Gallus ran rampant through NXT U.K. when the brand was still around. Meanwhile, AOP was quietly resigned to WWE but has yet to make their official return to programming.

