​In a major announcement during the April 21, 2025, edition of WWE Raw—known as the “Raw After Mania”—WWE revealed that Survivor Series 2025 will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Saturday, November 29, 2025. This marks the first time the event will be held in San Diego and the first outdoor Survivor Series in a warm-weather city since 2018 in Los Angeles.​

Petco Park, primarily known as the home of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres, will transform into a battleground for WWE’s annual fall classic. The choice of San Diego breaks from recent trends of hosting Survivor Series in colder climates like Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Vancouver. The warm Southern California setting is expected to offer a unique atmosphere for the event.​

Survivor Series is traditionally held during Thanksgiving weekend, and the 2025 edition continues this tradition with the November 29 date. The event is anticipated to feature high-stakes matches and could include the WarGames format, which has been a highlight in recent years.​

The announcement adds to an already packed WWE Premium Live Event schedule for 2025, which includes WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Backlash in St. Louis, and SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.