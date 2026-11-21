CM Punk picked “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan for Team USA on SmackDown, and to be fair, Duggan has won a Royal Rumble. It was the first one, in 1988. I admire a hiring manager who can look at a work sample from the Reagan administration and decide he’s done his due diligence.

Team USA faces Rey Mysterio’s Team Mexico in a traditional elimination match at Survivor Series on November 28. So far, filling out one team has given WWE a match with stakes on Raw, a reason for two of its biggest stars to get on each other’s nerves, and a Hall of Famer who took one look at the other team and quit before his first shift. I’d leave a chair empty more often if that’s what you can get out of it.

1. Give both captains a say

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are sharing captain duties, which is how two people can walk into the same meeting with the same job title and both leave convinced the other guy works for him. Punk had Duggan ready for a big reveal. Cody wanted to have the conversation most people have before the person they’re discussing is standing six feet away.

They can agree remarkably quickly when they need to. After LA Knight won his spot on Raw, Punk hit Kit Wilson with a GTS and Cody followed with Cross Rhodes. The two of them needed about as much time to coordinate that as it takes to read this sentence. Getting a fifth guy on the team has been a substantially longer meeting.

The disagreement makes sense for both guys. Punk can get the room on his side by bringing out someone who makes the whole idea of Team USA feel like wrestling again. Cody still has to look at the people on the other side and figure out who takes the next tag when the match starts going badly. Somebody has to think about the fourth minute of the match while everybody else is enjoying the first minute of the entrance.

I’d keep them sharing the decision all the way to the bell. When you have two wrestlers who can carry a segment on their own, it’s fun to put them in a position where each has to wait for the other to finish talking. Give one of them the final pick and make the other one stand behind it in the ring. When the new guy needs a tag, the captain reaching for his hand should have an opinion about how he got there.

2. Let the legend make the other team look good

Duggan was game until he saw what the game involved. WWE played footage of Team Mexico and he wanted out. They ran a commercial for the other team in the middle of their own sales pitch, and the commercial worked.

Mysterio had already brought in Penta, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee. They’re three very good reasons to think twice about volunteering, and the little turn at the end of the segment gives them something more useful than another name on a graphic. An excited Duggan showing up gets the audience to pay attention. The moment he changes his mind tells you where they should direct some of that attention next.

Duggan gets his moment in front of the crowd and leaves having made the match look harder for Cody and Punk to win. That’s a useful job for a legend. Let the audience enjoy seeing him again, then let the way he reacts to the current wrestlers change what we expect once he’s gone. Anybody who thinks less of him for turning down the job is welcome to take his shift.

It also gives the match a little shape. Team USA has two captains negotiating each new addition and a couple of spots that have already required a surprising amount of paperwork. Mysterio gets to send out wrestlers comfortable with the kind of pace that made Duggan reconsider his plans. When those teams finally get in the ring, I want to see which one makes the other slow down first. That’s a good question to be asking after a man came out to lead a USA chant.

3. Put something up for grabs on Raw

LA Knight and The Miz both wanted a spot on the November 16 Raw, and Cody and Punk agreed to let them wrestle for it. Knight hit the BFT and won Team USA’s fourth spot. I can think of several WWE authority figures who would be interested in a process for resolving a complaint from The Miz in three seconds.

This is a simple way to make a weekly match feel like it has a deadline. Everybody knows what a win gets Knight, and everybody knows what Miz loses if he gets pinned. Neither man needs to spend the following week explaining what his win percentage might mean to the championship committee in his head. The spot is there and somebody else can have it by the end of the segment.

There’s even a little tension in letting the fourth and fifth spots work differently. Knight had to beat somebody for his place, then Punk decided his preferred candidate could come in through the side door. If I just won a match for my seat on the bus, I’d have a few questions about the admission policy for the guy behind me. Knight has a stake in whether the last person to join can pull his weight.

You can do that anywhere on the card. Give two wrestlers who could use a win the same spot to fight over and give the loser room to take it personally. A match the show had time for anyway now has a consequence the next time both guys walk into a room. Nobody has to buy a trophy, which gives WWE one less thing to put on a podium and forget about.

4. Give the guy who loses his spot somewhere to go

Trick Williams briefly got the fifth spot after Duggan took himself out of the running. I like the simplicity of his candidacy. The man had the United States Championship and there was a place open on Team USA. You can save yourself quite a bit of interviewing when the candidate’s belt does the first half of his introduction.

Later, Damian Priest went after Williams’ knee with the ring bell in their non-title match. Williams won by disqualification, and WWE’s account of SmackDown says the attack took him out of Survivor Series. A win went next to Trick’s name and a vacancy went next to Cody’s. If I were Trick, I’d ask whether I could exchange the win for the thing I had when I walked into the match.

Williams had something to lose beyond his belt. He seemed delighted to get the spot, which made it mean more when Priest took it away. The next time they have a match, WWE can set the title on the table and there’ll still be a reason to care that these are the two men in the ring. Williams already has a reason to pick Priest out of a room full of men he’d happily wrestle.

That gives the story somewhere to go after the roster fills up. Cody and Punk can keep dialing, but the guy they call can’t do anything for Williams. I’d give Trick his chance to get even on a night when Priest has something else he’d rather be doing. Priest already got to choose the timing once.

5. Make the match answer the question

In the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series 2016, Randy Orton pushed Bray Wyatt out of the path of Roman Reigns’ Spear and took it himself. Wyatt finished Reigns with Sister Abigail and both men survived for SmackDown. You could see what Orton was willing to do to keep Wyatt in the match, which is a useful thing to know about a guy named Randy Orton. I’d have been checking for an RKO the second he put his hands on my shoulders.

That’s the kind of choice I want out of this year’s match. Put Rhodes in a position where saving Punk is also his best chance of saving the team, or have Punk get himself eliminated because he couldn’t wait to make a tag. WWE has spent TV time showing how these two make decisions. One decision they make after the first elimination can carry all that history into the rest of the match.

I’d give Je’Von Evans a say in how it goes, too. He joined the team on the November 9 Raw, and there’s an opening for him to notice something the two guys who wanted to be captain are too busy to see. Let him call for a tag when an opponent is stranded in their corner, then make the two veterans listen to him. Evans gets to head into the next week as somebody who solved a problem for Punk and Cody in a big match. Either captain is welcome to claim it was his idea.

They can go back to arguing about who was captain on the flight home. If it took Je’Von Evans to get them through the match, give him the aisle seat and let those two fight over an armrest.

Sources from WWE include WWE’s November 20 SmackDown results, the full Team USA segment, WWE’s November 16 Raw results, its November 9 Raw results, Rey Fenix’s Team Mexico announcement, Dragon Lee’s Team Mexico announcement, the November 28 Survivor Series card update, the 1988 Royal Rumble results, and the 2016 men’s Survivor Series elimination match.