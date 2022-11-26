The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Survivor Series will feature the first-ever War Games matches for the main roster – one bout for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The WWE United States Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title will be on the line, while AJ Styles and Finn Balor will look to end The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. feud.

Be sure to join us here on WrestlingHeadlines.com for live Survivor Series coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The main card will begin at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Numbers Advantage: Team Brawling Brutes.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Bianca (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

Numbers Advantage: Team Damage CTRL.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Survivor Series and be sure to join us throughout the day for the latest.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.