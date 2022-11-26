– The WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens up with a live look at fans outside of the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Kickoff. She’s joined on the panel by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T, plus Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. They hype tonight’s card and send us to a War Games video package. Lawler and Patrick predict Team Damage CTRL to win the Women’s War Games match, while Booker and Rosenberg go with Team Belair. The panel sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE United States Title Triple Threat. Rosenberg and Booker go with Theory to win, while Lawler and Patrick believe Rollins will retain.

Back from a break and we get a video for Shotzi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey now. Shotzi is shown arriving backstage with Raquel Rodriguez, who has a brace on her arm. The panel shows us an x-ray photo of Raquel’s elbow from the attack she suffered on SmackDown. Megan Morant is backstage with Rousey and Shayna Baszler now. Rousey says Shotzi and Raquel started this, so they finished it. They joke about how much fun the attack was. Morant brings up how Shotzi said this is personal now. They go on mocking Shotzi for how much she cries and whines. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the title match. The panel goes with Rousey to retain, but Kayla breaks the tie by going with Shotzi. Back from a break and Matt Camp is outside of the TD Garden with a group of rabid fans. Many are chanting “we are the 1s!” as Camp asks a few fans for their predictions. We get a video package on AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor now. The panel discusses The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. and we see footage of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley crashing The Mysterio Family Thanksgiving. Lawler and Rosenberg go with Balor as the winner, while Booker and Patrick predict AJ to win.

Back from the break and the panel goes over tonight’s card one more time. We see what happened on SmackDown between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and how Team Brawling Brutes earned the War Games advantage. The panel discusses tonight’s main event and Rosenberg predicts Team Bloodline to win, while the others go with Team Brawling Brutes. Booker and Rosenberg shake on a $50 bet. Braxton confirms the Women’s War Games will open the show as we see the double cage structure hanging high above the ring as the sirens sound. Braxton signs off and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event opens up with a video package set to “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath, and featuring new footage of Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer and Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy welcomes us to War Games, then laughs. We’re now live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts as the sirens go off in the arena, and the War Games double cage is lowered around the ring. The pyro goes off as Michael Cole welcomes us to the 36th Survivor Series in front of a sold out crowd. Cole is joined at ringside by Corey Graves, and they hype War Games now, with a little bit of a history lesson on the match. Cole shows us the rules for the match now.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match: Team Bianca (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Becky Lynch comes out to a big pop while Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Lynch poses on the stage to wait for her Team Belair partners to come out. The two smaller cages are on the stage with referees standing by. Alexa Bliss is out next to a pop. She joins Lynch in the smaller cage. Out next comes Asuka to a pop. She joins Belair and Lynch. “Michin” Mia Yim is out next and she joins her teammates in the cage. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is out last to a pop. She heads to the War Games cage to start the match. Rhea Ripley is out first for Team Damage CTRL. She taunts the others and stares down at Belair, then enters the smaller cage. Nikki Cross is out next. She climbs the smaller cage to wait up top instead of joining Ripley inside. Ripley does pull-ups inside the cage and Cross changes her mind, coming down off the cage to join Ripley inside. Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are out next, representing Damage CTRL. Kai heads down the ramp to meet Belair inside the cage.

The cage door is closed and the bell hits as Kai and Belair star each other down. The 5 minute timer begins. They lock up and tangle to the corner. Belair tosses Kai across the ring, then kicks her. Belair goes for a powerbomb but Kai slides out. Belair dropkicks her and kips-up for a pop. Kai drops Belair over the top rope.

Belair quickly turns it back around. Kai tries to roll Belair up from the corner but it’s blocked. Belair drops Kai with a shoulder. Kai fights off Belair’s shoulders, and tries to use her hair but it’s blocked. Belair sends Kai into the steel cage wall but Kai blocks it. They run the ropes and Belair nails a backbreaker. Kai goes for a running kick against thee cage but Belair moves her face. Kai puts a boot to Belair’s face in the corner now. Kai mocks Belair and plays to the crowd for boos. Kai works Belair around the ring now. Belair goes between the two rings and Kai kicks her into the main ring.

Kai follows but runs into a back elbow, then a boot. Belair with a vertical suplex in the middle of the ring but they’re both down. They start trading strikes as the timer hits 1:00. Belair uses her hair as a whip but Kai dodges it. Kai with a Scorpion Kick. They both go down and Belair kips-up for a pop. Belair sends Kai into the cage steel a few times now.Belair powerbombs Kai into the cage wall now. The timer goes off and SKY runs down to enter the cage.

SKY charges and dropkicks Belair for a pop as we count down from 3:00 now. Belair and SKY tangle. SKY with a flying scissors from the top to send Belair flying. Belair is cornered in the middle now. She fights Kai off but SKY hits a flying crossbody to send Belair into Kai’s ring. The champs take turns on Belair in the corner now. They double team Belair now. SKY goes for the handstand into the double knees in the corner but she botches the handstand and some fans boo. She hits the knees anyway. Belair counters a double suplex and hits one of her own.

SKY with a missile dropkick from the top rope. SKY stomps away on Belair to keep her down now. The champs launch Belair into the cage wall and she goes back down. The timer counts down and Asuka rushes the ring to join Belair now. The 3:00 timer starts up as Asuka unloads on Kai, hitting a German suplex.

Asuka and SKY face off now. They start brawling now. SKY with a knee to the gut. Asuka with a Hip Attack. sky ducks a clothesline but Asuka hits the GTS, then a series of kicks, an overhead chop and a leg sweep, then the running knee for a big pop. Asuka goes to the top but Kai meets her there from the other ring. Asuka kicks Kai but falls to the apron. Belair and Asuka double team Kai now as Belair joins the action. Belair presses Kai into the steel cage. Asuka with a missile dropkick to SKY.

Asuka and Belair celebrate to a pop. Belair with another suplex to Kai as SKY and Asuka trade strikes. The timer counts down and Cross rushes the ring next. She grabs a kendo stick to a pop. Cross slides the stick in, and more kendo sticks, and a trash can lid, and another lid. Asuka comes over but Cross slams the door into her head. Cross throws more trash can lids and kendo sticks in as fans chant for a table. Cross finally enters and jabs Belair with a lid, then smashes her with it. Cross decks Belair in the corner, then nails a big tornado DDT from the top. Cross with a Michinoku Driver to Asuka. Cross slaps Asuka and Belair with her jacket over and over.

Cross runs wild and shakes the cage as we count down from 1:00 now. Cross goes back to smashes Belair with a trash can lid. Cross rakes at Belair’s face now, then chokes her with a kendo stick from behind. The timer counts down and the next Superstar in is Bliss. She rushes down and dropkicks Kai while she was holding a trash can lid. Bliss unloads on Cross now and dropkicks her. Bliss and Asuka double team SKY. Asuka with a bulldog to a trash can lid on SKY. Bliss sends Cross into the trash can lid with a hurricanrana.

Cross climbs up while SKY and Kai beat Belair with kendo sticks. Bliss and Asuka now beat the champs with kendo sticks. Cross laughs while sitting on top of the cage. Belair uses her hair as a weapon now. Cross leaps from the top with a big crossbody to take out everyone else down below. Cross sits up and laughs. The timer counts own and here comes Bayley to mostly boos. Bayley grabs a ladder from under the ring and fans cheer. Bayley brings the ladder in and Kai helps her. Asuka and Bliss double team Cross. Bayley grabs a second ladder and slides it in with Kai’s help. Fans chant for tables and Bayley gives them what they want to a big pop.

Bayley slides the table in and the door is finally shut at 1:30. Bayley launches Belair back into the corner on a trash can lid. Kai and Bayley bring a table in in between the two rings, using it to pin Belair against the cage. They work her over while she’s trapped. All of Damage CTRL are on their feet now while the babyfaces are down. SKY with a big assisted moonsault to Bliss. Bayley with a suplex to Asuka. Bayley and SKY launch Kai’s double stomp to Asuka while she’s down. Belair is still trapped and they work her over. The timer counts down and here comes Yim. Yim goes under the ring for a trash can. She grabs another and tosses it in but it falls back out. She throws it in and grabs another trash can while Bayley stomps on Asuka.

Yim comes in swinging trash cans at her opponents. Yim slams Cross face-first, then fights off SKY with a trash can lid in the throat. Yim with kicks to Kai’s face. Yim plants Kai face-first into a trash can lid. Cross jumps on Yim’s back now. Yim can’t get her off to break the Sleeper. She finally slams Cross. Yim with a Spear from one ring to the other to take Bayley down. Blair is standing a table up but Bayley decks her from behind. Belair and Bayley go at it. Kai and Yim go at it. Bliss and Cross trade shots up top in the corner. SKY and Asuka also fight up top. Belair with a superplex to Bayley, Yim with a superplex to Kai on a trash can lid, Asuka with a big German suplex to SKY. Everyone is down as the timer counts now. Ripley rushes down and decks Bliss with a big right.

Ripley with headbutts and strikes to the other opponents. Ripley with a German suplex to Belair. She takes Bliss out of the air and drops her. Ripley calmly works over her opponents while her partners regroup. Ripley keeps Asuka down as Cross goes to the top rope and bounces around while laughing. Ripley with the Prism to Asuka while SKY runs the ropes several times to gain momentum, then basement dropkicks Asuka while she’s still in the hold. Cross is still up top laughing. We see Lynch pacing in her cage. Yim drops Ripley in the corner with a trash can, then smashes it into her with a cannonball. Yim goes for a Spear from ring to ring but Bayley catches her, allowing SKY to unload with trash can lid shots.

The timer goes off and here comes Lynch to a big pop. The bell rings and War Games has officially started, according to Samantha Irvin. Lynch starts decking her opponents. Lynch kicks Kai away as she charges with a trash can lid, then kicks a trash can lid into the face of Cross. Lynch with kicks to SKY. Cross hits SKY with a trash can when Lynch side-steps. Lynch places a trash can over SKY’s head, then slams Cross into it. Lynch with a top rope leg drop onto thee trash can over SKY’s head.

Lynch keeps calling Bayley a bitch, telling her to bring it. They start brawling in the middle of the second ring now as some of the others watch. Lynch kicks Bayley down, then stomps away. Ripley and Lynch face off now to a pop. Ripley blocks a punch, taunts Lynch, then blocks another. Ripley with a big headbutt. Lynch is scooped for Riptide but she’s saved. Bayley decks Lynch and Ripley hits Riptide but Asuka breaks the pin up at 2. Bliss and Cross brawl in between the rings now. Asuka and Lynch double team Ripley. Asuka sprays her with the mist and Lynch follows up with a DDT. Bayley decks Asuka. Bayley slams Asuka into the top turnbuckle. Lynch rolls Bayley for 2.

Bayley turns Lynch upside down in the corner, and yells at her. Bayley stomps on Lynch while she’s upside down. Bayley man-handles Lynch in between the rings now, and drives her face-first into the steel plate with a Rose Plant. Asuka breaks the pin up at 2. SKY fights Asuka off. SKY and Cross double team her now. SKY escapes Belair and goes to the top but Asuka climbs up from behind. Asuka tries for a super German but Bayley and Kai save her with trash can lid shots. Yim and Bliss come save Asuka now.Everyone is up in this corner now. Cross brings Belair down with a kendo stick. They all start falling from the top with different moves. SKY climbs to the very top of the cage. She stands tall and poses for a pop, then hits a huge moonsault to Yim and Belair down below. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now while everyone is down. Cross grabs handcuffs and screams in Bliss’ face about how she didn’t forget. Cross cuffs one of Bliss’ arms, then climbs to the top turnbuckle. Cross tries to cuff her to the cage but Bliss is resisting. Bliss ends up cuffing herself to Cross and Cross isn’t happy. Bliss gets Cross on her shoulders, then falls back to the mat but Bliss lands on a trash can. Ripley gets up but Asuka hits her with double knees, mist still on their faces. Ripley catches Asuka in mid-air, then launches her into the cage wall.

Yim and Ripley go at it now. Ripley goes for Riptide but Yim turns it into a Sleeper. Ripley drives Yim back into a ladder in the corner, smashing it. They both land hard. Damage CTRL faces off with Lynch and Belair now in the second ring. They start brawling. Belair slams Bayley on a trash can. Belair fights Kai off, then goes for a KOD but Kai lands on her feet. Lynch with the Man-Handle Slam to Kai. Belair with a KOD to SKY after she avoided the Man-Handle.

Lynch and Belair stand a table up now. Belair places SKY on the table as Lynch climbs to the top of the cage. Belair puts Kai on the table now. Bayley climbs up but Belair pulls her off. Blair with a KOD into the cage wall on Bayley. Lynch is standing tall on top of the cage now. She flies with her leg drop, putting Kai and SKY through the table for the pin to win, making the cover on Kai.

Winners: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Mia Yim

– After the match, Lynch’s music hits as she recovers to stand tall. We go to replays. Lynch, Belair, Yim, Asuka and Bliss all celebrate now as fans cheer them on.

– We see what happened on SmackDown with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Jey Uso is backstage now with Roman Reigns. Reigns asks if he wanted to see him, then tells him to have a seat. Jey says from day one he knew they couldn’t trust Zayn, and he is the reason they lost the numbers advantage match last night. Jey talks about how he heard Zayn and Owens talking backstage. He says the only reason he didn’t get Sami then was because Reigns didn’t give the word. Jey asks what are we going to do. Reigns says Jey is going to go out and do what he says tonight, Reigns will be The Tribal Chief and worry about everything else. Jey understands. Reigns says he will look Sami in his eyes, man to man, and know if he’s telling the truth, where his loyalty lies. Reigns tells Jey to focus on tonight. Jey agrees and walks off as Paul Heyman watches from the background. Reigns thinks things over for a second, then tells Heyman to send for Zayn.

– We get a video package for the feud between The O.C. and The Judgment Day.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Balor is wearing an all-black mask covering his face. Out next comes AJ Styles as the pyro hits. AJ is also wearing a mask, in the style of Bane. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come walking out now, and The O.C. heads to the ring together.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. They go to the corner and then AJ backs away as the referee warns them. They lock up and trade holds again as the two factions look on from ringside. Balor backs AJ into the corner, then lets off as the referee warns him. AJ blocks a cheap kick, then kicks Balor in the leg. AJ kicks Balor around the ring now, focusing on the hurt leg. AJ spikes Balor into the mat and talks some trash.

AJ whips Balor into the corner hard, then catches him with a backbreaker. AJ slams Balor’s hurt leg into his knee. AJ works Balor around with punches as Balor pleads with him. Balor fights out of the corner and beats AJ against the ropes. AJ headbutts Balor to send him back to the ropes. Balor rolls AJ up and then stomps on him, and again. Balor with aggressive stomps and knees to keep AJ down as fans boo. Balor drops AJ with a right hand. Balor sends AJ into the top turnbuckle, then chops him hard. Balor whips AJ across the ring, then nails a backbreaker. AJ kicks out at 1.

AJ rolls Balor up but Balor nails a basement dropkick for another quick pin attempt. Balor with an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring now. Balor with forearms to the lower back now. Balor taunts the crowd with “too sweet!” and they boo him. AJ fights back but Balor catches him in another abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. AJ with elbows and a hip toss. AJ with clotheslines and a snap mare, then a sliding forearm. AJ is fired up as fans cheer him on. AJ decks Balor in the corner, then nails the Ushigoroshi. Balor kicks out at 2.

AJ calls for the Styles Clash but Balor blocks it and sends him to the apron. Balor with knees to the head while AJ is draped over the middle rope. AJ snaps the leg over the middle rope. Priest gets on the apron to distract the referee, allowing Dominik to deck AJ. Gallows and Anderson corner Mysterio won. They attack him and Priest runs over to help out. The two teams brawl at ringside while the referee yell at them. Gallows sends Mysterio into the barrier, then tosses Priest over the barrier into the crowd. Gallows and Priest fight through the crowd while Anderson fights with Mysterio at ringside. Anderson is sent into the crowd. AJ sends Mysterio over the barrier. Anderson and Mysterio also brawl through the crowd now.

AJ returns to the ring and Balor drops him for a 2 count. AJ with a 2 count of his own. AJ goes for the TKO but it’s blocked. More back and forth between the two. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor plays to the crowd for boos as he wastes time. Balor charges for the dropkick but AJ cuts him off in mid-air. AJ launches Balor into the turnbuckles with a big suplex, but Balor kicks out at 2. Balor and AJ continue to fight. Balor avoids a Calf Crusher and nails a double stomp to the gut.

Balor kicks AJ around now, taunting him. The referee checks on AJ. Balor with kicks while AJ is on his knees. Balor continues to trash talk AJ while working him over. Balor with a running kick but AJ gets up and take sit. AJ fights back with quick strikes. Balor blocks the TKO and drops AJ with a forearm across the chest. Balor covers for 2. Balor grabs AJ and calls for his Styles Clash. Fans boo. AJ grabs the leg to block it. Balor blocks a Calf Crusher. AJ nails a right and a pele kick. Balor follows up and they both go down in the middle of the ring as fans applaud.

They get up and Balor strikes first with a chop in the corner. AJ sends Balor into the opposite corner and nails a clothesline. Balor sends AJ to the apron but AJ launches himself back in, and Balor catches him on his shoulders. Balor with knees to the gut for a close 2 count. Balor with the Ushigoroshi. AJ blocks a move and Balor runs into an elbow in the corner. AJ springboards and moonsaults to catch him in the inverted DDT for a close 2 count. AJ slowly heads to the top while Balor is laid out down below. AJ flies but Balor moves.

Balor dropkicks AJ into the corner. Balor goes to the top, laughing as fans boo. Balor goes for Coup de Grace but AJ rolls out of the way. AJ rolls Balor into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring as the referee checks on him. AJ tightens the hold as Balor yells out. Balor slams the back of AJ’s head into the mat over and over, finally breaking the submission. They are both slow to recover now. Balor is up first. Balor rocks AJ into the corner, unloading on him with rights and lefts. AJ fights back out of the corner. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now as fans go along. They trade chops.

AJ with a step-up enziguri to knock Balor back into the corner. AJ charges but gets sent to the apron. They trade more strikes. AJ springboards in and hits the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win from out of nowhere.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ recovers and stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Balor is down in the corner as AJ barks some words at him, while the referee keeps the peace. AJ goes back to posing for the crowd to end the segment.

– Back from a break and we get a video package for the next match.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey

We go back to the ring and out comes Shotzi in her TCB tank. Shotzi stops on the stage and fires a shot through the air, then heads to the ring. Shotzi looks up into the sky as she’s dedicated this match to her late father. Out next comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with Shayna Baszler. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin.

The bell rings and here we go. Rousey taunts Shotzi in the middle of the ring. Shotzi attacks. Rousey fights her off but Shotzi keeps coming. Shotzi goes for a kick but Rousey catches her and applies the ankle lock submission.

Shotzi yells out as Rousey tightens the hold in the middle of the ring. Shotzi rolls through to send Rousey into the corner. Shotzi with a corner cannonball, sending Rousey to the floor as a concerned Baszler looks on. Shotzi runs for a suicide dive but Baszler shoves Rousey out of the way, then sacrifices herself. Shotzi launches Rousey into the steel ring steps. Shotzi brings it back in the ring and rocks Rousey with big forearms.

Shotzi hangs Rousey up in the ropes, then puts her back down. Shotzi goes to the top and flies but Rousey cuts her off, slamming her to the mat with a takedown from mid-air. Rousey taunts Shotzi while working her around the ring now. Shotzi catches a kick and takes Rousey down. Shotzi stomps on Rousey now. Rousey takes her back down and continues taunting her on the mat. Shotzi with an enziguri but Rousey, stunned, still has her leg. Rousey rolls Shotzi over, into another submission while yelling at her. Baszler barks from ringside. Shotzi counters to mount Rousey but Rousey kicks her away.

Rousey with big knee strikes against the ropes as the referee warns her. Rousey chokes Shotzi on the middle rope now, mocking her again. Shotzi rocks Rousey with a right out of nowhere, dazing her. Shotzi tries to DDT Rousey face-first into the edge of the apron but the move is botched a bit, with Shotzi landing on the outside, and Rousey also ending up on the floor. Baszler misses a cheap shot and Shotzi kicks her. Shotzi takes Baszler down, then breaks the count. Shotzi catches a Rousey kick, then dumps her over the barrier into the crowd. Shotzi then sends Baszler into the font row next to Rousey. Shotzi leaps off the barrier with a crossbody, sending Rousey and Baszler into the laps of two men, who are extras, in their seats. They all tumble to the floor as the referee gives them some leniency.

Shotzi brings Rousey back to the ringside area. They return to the ring at the 9 count. Shotzi goes to the top but Rousey rushes up to meet her with a knee strike. Rousey brings Shotzi down to the mat from up top with a judo throw but Shotzi kicks out just in time. Rousey powers up and drops Shotzi with Piper’s Pit in the middle of the ring. Rousey goes right into the armbar for the win to retain.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey stands tall as the music hits. Baszler rushes in to snatch the title from the referee, then hands it to Rousey. We go to replays. Baszler and Rousey celebrate to the back as Shotzi tries to recover.

– Back from a break and we go backstage to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn enters and Reigns asks how he’s going. Sami is great, this is a big night. Reigns asks if Zayn talked to Kevin Owens at SmackDown. Zayn admits he did. Reigns asks why he lied to Jey Uso. Sami didn’t want to put that pressure on Jey right before his big match, he wouldn’t understand. Sami says he listened to Owens, then he left, and that is the truth. Reigns asks what Owens said. Sami says Owens said he needs to turn on The Bloodline before they turn on Sami. Reigns understands Owens and Zayn have been friends, but he needs Sami to understand this is his family, this is his blood. Reigns needs Sami to look him in the eyes, he needs to know if Sami is with them or if he’s going to stab them in the back out there. Sami assures Reigns he is with him, he needs Reigns to understand that. Sami says there are 5 people who can walk into this room, and he’s one of them, and that’s not lost on Sami, it means the world to him, that Reigns took him in as a member of this family. Sami says he will not let Reigns down tonight or any night, he is with The Bloodline… no he is The Bloodline. Sami stares ahead at Reigns. Reigns stands and tells Sami to get up. Reigns briefly cracks a smile and says let’s do it. Reigns hugs Sami now but he’s weary. Sami thanks him.

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring for the next match as Bobby Lashley comes out to a pop. Lashley hits the corner to pose as the pyro hits. Austin Theory is out next to mostly boos. Theory also poses in the corner as Lashley looks on. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins is out next to a pop as the pyro goes off. Rollins struts to the ring as fans sing along with his theme.

There are no formal ring introductions. The bell hits and Lashley immediately tosses Theory to the floor. Rollins and Lashley have a few words but Rollins stops to send Theory right back to the floor. Rollins and Lashley go at it now. Lashley with a neckbreaker int he middle of the ring.

Rollins blocks a suplex and chops Lashley. Lashley takes chops and strikes, then drops Rollins but can’t get The Hurt Lock applied. Theory ends up pulling Rollins off the apron, then launching him into the barrier. Theory fights back in and unloads on Lashley. Theory stomps away and mounts Lashley with punches. Lashley with a long vertical suplex to Theory. Rollins springboards in but Lashley catches him and throws him across the ring.

Lashley decks Theory with an elbow, then smashes him in the corner. Lashley goes from corner to corner on both opponents. Lashley drops them both with a DDT combo move. Lashley scoops Theory on his shoulders, then runs him head-first into Rollins. Lashley is alone on his feet now. Rollins charges but Lashley slams him from the shoulders for a 2 count as Theory pulls the referee to the floor. Lashley chases Theory and sends him into the timekeeper’s area. Theory goes to swing a steel chair but Lashley blocks it. Lashley scoops Theory to his shoulders, and tries to go into the ring post but Theory slides off. Lashley blocks a shot into the post, then drops Theory with a back elbow.

Rollins attacks but Lashley fights. Rollins sends Lashley into the steel ring steps. Theory stops Rollins from using the steps on Lashley. Theory beats Rollins down, then grabs half of the steps to ram them into Lashley as he tries to get up. Theory then rams half of the steps into Rollins to put him back down. Theory drives the steps into Lashley’s head once again. Theory brings Rollins back in and nails the rolling dropkick. Rollins kicks out at 2. Theory immediately stomps away.

Theory unloads on Rollins in the corner now. Theory exits the ring and slams Lashley face-first into the announce table, then head-first into the barrier. Theory goes back in but Rollins cradles him for a 2 count. Theory drops Rollins with an elbow for a 1 count. Theory taunts Rollins while beating him around the ring now. Rollins is angry now as he fights back out of the corner. Rollins unloads with chops against the ropes. Rollins decks Theory and knocks him down again. Rollins with a Slingblade, then a superkick to the face to send Theory to the floor.

Rollins runs the ring and nails a suicide dive to Lashley into the barrier. Rollins with another suicide dive to Theory on the other side of the ring. Rollins runs back in with anther dive to Lashley. Rollins knocks Theory from the apron, this time next to Lashley, and then he runs and leaps out, taking both challengers down. Rollins stands tall for a big pop at ringside. Fans sing Rollins’ theme now.

Theory comes back in and rolls at Rollins but Rollins catches him for a sitdown powerbomb. Theory kicks out at 2. Rollins kicks Lashley off the apron back to the floor. Rollins plays to the crowd as they sing his theme again. Rollins goes for the Stomp but Lashley pulls Theory out of the way, then drives Rollins into the mat. Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock but Rollins resists. Theory jumps on Lashley’s back with a Sleeper. Lashley has part of The Hurt Lock applied while Theory has the Sleeper applied. Rollins falls to the mat. Lashley dumps Theory to the floor. Rollins goes for a Pedigree to Lashley and he hits it for a close 2 count. Fans rally and chant for Rollins as he gets back to his feet. Rollins goes to the top for the Phoenix Splash to Lashley but he moves and Rollins rolls through. Theory sends Rollins to the floor. Theory rolls at Lashley and nails a rolling Blockbuster. Theory calls for The ATL as he scoops Lashley to his shoulders. Lashley slides out and applies The Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring. Theory breaks it for a 2 count as Brock Lesnar did at Crown Jewel, but Rollins flies in with a huge Frogsplash out of nowhere. Lashley kicks out at 2 and they’re all down once again.

Rollins and Theory go at it now, trading shots. Rollins with the rolling right hand, but he misses the shot to the back of the neck. Theory rocks Rollins but can’t hit the Pedigree. Rollins can’t hit The ATL. Lashley applies a double Hurt Lock to both opponents in the middle of the ring but they smash him back into the turnbuckle to break it. Theory jumps over Lashley’s Spear and he hits the ring post. Rollins superkicks Theory and drops him with the shot to the back of the neck.

Fans pop as Rollins waits for the Stomp now. Rollins jumps off Theory’s head to hit the Stomp on Lashley. Theory and Rollins tangle. Theory is sent to the apron and he goes to the top. Rollins jumps up with Theory and hits a big superplex, holding it for the Falcon Arrow but Lashley hits a Spear before he can follow through with the Falcon Arrow. Theory falls on Rollins for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Austin Theory

– After the match, the crowd is shocked as the music hits and Theory recovers. We go to replays. Theory takes the title and raises it in the air as he begins to celebrate. Theory stands tall on the stage with the title in the air as the others recover.

– It’s time for the main event as we hear the sirens go off and see the War Games structure lower around the rings. Jey Uso approaches Roman Reigns backstage and asks if Sami Zayn lied to him also. Reigns says he saw everything he needs to see. Jey says OK and walks off. Reigns finishes taping up.

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match: Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

We go back to the ring for the Men’s War Games main event and out first for Team Brawling Brutes is Kevin Owens. Drew McIntyre is out next. Out next comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Butch heads to the double cage to start the match for his team as the others wait in the smaller cage on the stage. Out next comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. The pyro goes off and everyone stands tall together, except for Sikoa, who is staring at his opponents in the smaller cage. Reigns huge Jey Uso and he heads to the ring to start the match for Team Bloodline. Reigns finally goes over and gets Sikoa away from the opponents. Reigns smirks back at them, then hands his gold and his lei to Heyman. The Tribal Chief joins his crew in the smaller cage now.

Jey stands tall in one ring with his finger in the air. Butch stares him down from the other ring. The bell rings and the timer starts at 5:00. They talk some trash as they meet in the middle of the two rings. Jey slowly enters Butch’s ring but he’s hesitating. Butch tells him to bring it. Jey finally charges but Butch attacks and beats him down. Butch grounds Jey by his arm now.

Butch bends Jey’s fingers back, then stomps on the hand. Butch tries to break Jey’s fingers on the cage wall now. Butch kicks Jey’s hand against the steel. Butch focuses on the arm and rocks Jey with a right. Jey counters a whip and sends Butch face-first into the steel cage wall. Jey has to stop and tend to his hand. Jey rocks Butch with a right hand now. Jey keeps control but wastes some time on his hand. Jey drops Butch with an arm breaker. Butch tries to fight up from the mat but Jey keeps him down.

Jey launches Butch into the cage wall as the timer hits 1:00. Jey taunts Butch, but Butch puts him down and stomps the hand again. Butch with a modified Kimura Lock now. Jey drops him. The timer goes off and here comes Holland now. Holland enters but Jey attacks and misses. Holland with a big flying shoulder. Holland rallies Butch to get back up. Jey kicks Holland in the gut, then drops him with an uppercut. Holland blocks a move and slams Jey. Holland with a pair of running splashes in the corner, then a third splash, and a fourth. Butch joins in and Jey is double teamed now. Jey gets up and they charge with a High & Low double team. They drop knees to each arm while holding Jey down. Butch goes back to bending Jey’s fingers while Holland works on the ankle. Jey rolls to the other ring but they follow, going right back to work on Jey’s limbs. The timer counts down and here comes Jimmy Uso. But wait, Reigns stops Jimmy and sends Zayn down instead.

Sami slowly heads to the cage as Butch and Holland taunt him from the inside. Fans chant “Sami Uso!” now. Jey gets up and attacks, sending Butch into the cage and decking Holland as Sami enters. Sami unloads on Holland, standing on him with stomps over and over. Sami fights Holland in the corner now but Holland turns it around with uppercuts and right hands. Jey holds Holland, allowing Sami to deck him as they work together. Jey and Sami have some words in the middle of the ring now but they stop when Butch starts climbing. Butch ends up taking them both down with a moonsault from the cage wall.

Holland slams Jey and Sami at the same time. Holland stomps Jey while he’s down under the ropes. Holland charges but hits the cage wall when Jey is pulled out of the way by Sami. Butch attacks Sami but Jey fights him off, sending him into the steel. The next man to enter the cage is McIntyre. Jey and Sami discuss strategy as Drew marches to the cage. Drew enters and approaches both opponents. They double team him but he fights them off, launching Jey into the cage wall twice, and a third time. Drew scoops Jey and torpedo’s him into the cage wall. Drew with a big belly-to-belly to Sami. Drew launches Sami across the ring again.

Drew with a Spinebuster to Jey. Drew says he’s feeling pretty Ucey right now. Drew takes Jey to the top as the counter hits 1:00. Drew climbs up for a superplex but Sami saves Jey. Holland decks Sami and sends him into the steel. Jey turns Drew upside down in the corner, then knocks Holland to the mat. Butch climbs up but Jey also knocks him down. Drew pulls himself up and launches Jey to the mat. Drew with a Future Shock DDT to Sami, then a kip-up for a pop. The next man out is Jimmy. He rushes the cage but stops to grab a table from under the ring. Sami and Jey come over to help Jimmy with a second table, then a third.

Jey and Sami argue over setting up one of the tables. They shove each other as Jimmy tries to stop the fight. Reigns shakes his head from the cage. Butch and Holland attack but Sami and Jey beat Holland down. Jimmy sends Butch to the other ring. The Usos launch Drew into the cage wall. Jimmy rocks Butch and sends him into the cage. One table is leaned up in a corner while they take turns on Drew. Butch and Holland are still down. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt to Sami and Jimmy as they look to put him into the table. The next man in is Owens.

Owens goes under the ring for a steel chair. He slides it in and brings another chair in. Owens attacks The Usos with chair shots. He drops Jimmy with a DDT onto a chair. Owens with a corner cannonball to Jey. Owens goes to the top for the big Swanton Bomb to Jey. Owens grabs a chair an throws it at Jimmy’s face to put him back down. Owens throws another chair at Jey to keep him down Holland grabs Sami from behind and unloads as Sami and Owens stare at each other. Jimmy drops Owens and works him over. Butch with chair shots to Jimmy. Jey makes the save as Drew lands a long vertical suplex to Sami. Drew works Sami over in the corner now. Jimmy stands another table up. Owens slams Jimmy through that table out of nowhere.

Sami is triple teamed in the corner by Drew, Holland and Butch now. The next man out is Sikoa. He marches into the cage and attacks Holland from behind, then fights Butch off. Solo with a big clothesline to Butch. Sikoa launches Butch into the cage wall. Solo and Holland fight now. Solo launches him into the corner, then nails a Samoan Drop. Solo yells out for a pop. Reigns likes what he sees as he looks on from the cage on the stage.

Owens and Sikoa meet in between the two rings now, then they start brawling. Sikoa stuns Owens with a headbutt. Owens sends Solo into the steel but it does nothing. Sikoa turns back around and takes a superkick but he’s still up. Solo takes another superkick and yells out. Owens stomps his bare foot, then goes for a powerbomb on the steel plate but Solo resists, then back-drops Owens on the plate between the two rings. Drew challenges Solo to come fight in the other ring now. They unload on each other and Solo drops Drew with a big kick.

Solo yells out, then charges into the corner on Drew for the Umaga Splash but Drew meets him with a flying headbutt. Sheamus is the final member of his team to be let loose. He stops and stares Reigns down, then marches to the cage. Sami won’t let Sheamus in. Sheamaus fights his way in and slams the door in Sami’s face. Sheamaus starts fighting members of The Bloodline now. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker to Jimmy, then a scoop slam to Sami. Sheamus with a flying clothesline to The Usos. Sheamus sends Jimmy into the cage wall. Sami unloads on Sheamus but Sheamus sends him into the cage wall next to Uso. Sheamus, Butch and Holland gather, then smash Sami and The Usos between the ropes and the cage wall. Drew unloads on Sikoa while he’s down.

Sikoa rocks Sheamus with headbutts. Sheamus blocks a Samoan Drop with headbutts. Sheamus blocks the Spinning Solo now. Sheamus scoops Solo and takes him to the middle rope for a super White Noise. The timer goes off and here comes Reigns to a pop. Reigns slowly heads to the ring as everyone else looks on. Reigns enters the cage and the door is closed. Now the bell rings and it’s announced that we can let the War Games begin, by Samantha Irvin. The Bloodline regroups and stands tall, facing off with Team Brawling Brutes. Jimmy is having trouble standing but Sami helps him up. Fans chant “Ucey!” now. The Brutes enter the main cage and a brawl kicks off.

Sheamus and Reigns fight now. Sheamus gets dropped. Reigns with uppercuts to Drew, Ridge, Butch, then Owens. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Sheamus. He charges Sheamus for a Spear but Sheamus kicks him. Sheamus sends Reigns to the middle of the ring for the 10 Beats. Reigns resists and Drew tries to help him. The Usos and Sami pull Drew away to prevent the 10 Beats. This leads to at least 50 Beats of the Bodhrán as each member of The Brutes delivers a handful of beats to each member of The Bloodline for a pop.

Sheamus and Drew double team Reigns now. Drew goes elsewhere and Reigns rocks Sheamus. Sheamus with a pump knee to level Reigns in the middle of the ring. The rest of The Bloodline is down in the other ring. Sheamus calls for a Brogue Kick now but Solo pushes Reigns out of the way, and takes the Brogue. Solo is down but Reigns levels Sheamus with a Spear. Reigns covers but Butch rushes in to break the pin up at 2. Sami unloads on Butch right in front of Reigns, yelling at him about how that is The Tribal Chief. Butch fights Sami off. Jey accidentally superkicks Sami when Butch ducks. Jimmy goes to check on Sami but Jey tells him not to. Butch rocks Jey. Fans chant “asshole!” now. The Usos double team Butch from the corner with a super 1D from the top. Jimmy covers Butch but Holland breaks the pin up. The Usos stun Holland with double superkicks, then Reigns puts Holland through a table with a big Spear.

Drew grabs Reigns to put him through a table but Solo makes the save. Solo puts Drew through the table with a Spinning Solo. Solo yells out but Owens drops him with a Stunner for a close 2 count as Reigns breaks the pinup. Owens and Reigns stare each other down now. Reigns and Owens bark at each other now. Owens slaps Reigns. Reigns fights back and they go at it. Owens dodges a Superman Punch but Reigns blocks the Stunner. Reigns with a Superman Punch to put Owens down. Owens blocks a Spear with a superkick. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Reigns. Owens nails the Stunner to Reigns but Sami jumps onto the referee to stop the count.

Owens is shocked at what Sami just did. Sami is terrified of his former best friend as the “Sami Uso!” chant starts back up. Sami and Owens have words. Reigns grabs Owens’ boot. Sami says that’s his family. Owens blocks a superkick from Jimmy, but Sami takes advantage and hits a low blow to put Owens down. Fans boo and Sami seems shocked at what he just did. Sami kneels down to Reigns as Reigns is struggling to recover. Owens is leaning in the corner from the low blow, barely able to stay up. Sami jumps up from kneeling in front of Reigns, and then nails a Helluva Kick to Owens from out of nowhere. Sami lets Owens down to the mat. Sami looks at Jey, who is up on the ropes, and then points down at Owens on the mat. Sami continues pointing at Owens while Jey goes to the top an hits him with the Uso Splash for the pin to win.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, The Bloodline’s music hits as they recover. Reigns opens his arms for Sami, then they embrace as the others look on. Sami looks down at Owens and them embraces Jimmy to a big pop. Sami and Jey are fired up now as they also embrace. Sami yells out and celebrates with The Usos as Reigns looks on. We go to replays. The Bloodline stands tall together now, Reigns with his arms around Jey and Sami. They raise their fingers in the air while Solo clutches his arm. Reigns turns and looks down at Owens, who is still laid out. Sami tells Reigns he’s with him every night. Survivor Series goes off the air.

