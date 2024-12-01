Coming out of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, one wrestler escaped a scare unscathed, while another wasn’t as fortunate.

The Men’s WarGames match was an intense, hard-hitting main event battle that featured several high-risk moments, including top-of-the-cage dives from Jimmy Uso and Bronson Reed. However, an earlier incident raised concerns when Jacob Fatu landed awkwardly on a moonsault and appeared to favor his knee.

Fatu wasn’t initially planned to sell a leg injury but decided to do so after the spot. Fortunately, he didn’t sustain any actual damage according to initial reports coming out of the backstage area immediately following the show.

Conversely, Bronson Reed wasn’t as lucky.

While Reed’s Tsunami splash from the top of the cage was scripted to remove him from the match, he may have injured one or both ankles during the landing. Reed required assistance to leave the arena post-match. Additionally, Jey Uso revealed in the post-show press conference that Jimmy Uso suffered a broken toe during his dive.

As for other participants, including CM Punk, sources confirmed that everyone else emerged from the show without significant injuries.

