Four teams go to war tonight.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 goes down from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the company has released a special “Primetime introductions” video from the WarGames teams, as well as a complete WWE NOW preview for the show.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup heading into the November 30 premium live event:

* Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn & CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa (Men’s WarGames)

* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae (Women’s WarGames)

* GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest (WWE Title)

* LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE U.S. Title)

* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser (WWE Intercontinental Title)

