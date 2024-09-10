“The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be” appeared on the “Season Premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw on September 9 in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
During his appearance on the program, Bret “The Hitman” Hart helped Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett make a special announcement.
While kicking off the second hour of one of the final three-hour WWE on USA Network broadcasts ever, the WWE Hall of Fame legend joined the WWE Raw commentary team in announcing the location for this year’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event.
It was announced that WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
For information on the pre-sale for tickets, visit WWE.com.
UP NEXT on #WWERaw!
BRET HART pic.twitter.com/uOmgCiiRD2
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024
THE BEST THERE IS
THE BEST THERE WAS
THE BEST THERE EVER WILL BE
BRET HART is back home on #WWERaw live in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/0gb8RruST6
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024
#SurvivorSeries comes to VANCOUVER!
Tickets on sale this Friday, but don't miss out on PRE-SALE tickets this Thursday! Click the link so you can be the first to receive exclusive pre-sale information!https://t.co/tfmcmbgpRG
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024
#SurvivorSeries comes to VANCOUVER
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
️ https://t.co/tfmcmbgpRG pic.twitter.com/otHbAn8Enh
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024