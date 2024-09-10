“The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be” appeared on the “Season Premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw on September 9 in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

During his appearance on the program, Bret “The Hitman” Hart helped Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett make a special announcement.

While kicking off the second hour of one of the final three-hour WWE on USA Network broadcasts ever, the WWE Hall of Fame legend joined the WWE Raw commentary team in announcing the location for this year’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event.

It was announced that WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

THE BEST THERE IS

THE BEST THERE WAS

THE BEST THERE EVER WILL BE BRET HART is back home on #WWERaw live in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/0gb8RruST6 — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024