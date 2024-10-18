The November WWE premium live event will have a special start-time.

WWE Survivor Series WarGmes 2024 is scheduled to emanate from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on November 30.

On the official website for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, a special start-time is listed for the event.

According to the WWE Survivor Series mini-site, the show will begin at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST.

This is keeping with the trend started at the last WWE PLE, WWE Bad Blood 2024, which also started at 6:30 so that the show would be over by the time fellow TKO company, UFC, began the pay-per-view portion of their event at 10pm EST.

Make sure to join us here on 11/30 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 results coverage from Vancouver, B.C., Canada.