The advantage for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series has officially been determined.

During the November 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill squared off in a singles match to determine which team would receive the advantage heading into the upcoming premium live event.

The match ultimately saw Cargill pick up the victory after sending Flair face-first into an exposed turnbuckle before securing the pinfall.

With the win, Cargill earned the WarGames advantage for her team, meaning they will have the opportunity to send the second competitor into the match before their opponents.

As previously announced, the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series will feature Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer taking on Jade Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence members Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.