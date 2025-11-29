Several top WWE Superstars go to WAR tonight in “The Golden State!”

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place this evening, Saturday, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, California, and streaming via the new ESPN Unlimited app.

Advertised matches for tonight’s highly-anticipated premium live event include the following:

* Women’s WarGames: Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & AJ Lee vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend & Becky Lynch

* Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella

* Intercontinental Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Men’s WarGames: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar

