WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will receive some additional television exposure ahead of next weekend’s premium live event.

According to ESPN’s official television schedule, a 30-minute special titled “WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Special” is scheduled to air on ESPN2 on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

The special will receive a second airing later that evening at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Additional replays are scheduled for Friday, November 27, at 1:30 a.m. Eastern, as well as Saturday, November 28, at 1:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Specific details regarding what will be featured during the broadcast have not yet been announced.

The special comes just two days before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, which takes place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern and will stream on ESPN Unlimited in the United States.

Four matches have been officially announced for the show, including men’s and women’s WarGames matches.

The Bloodline will battle The 946 inside WarGames, while Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley and Tatum Paxley will face Jade Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence in the women’s match.

The 946 secured the advantage for the men’s WarGames match on last Monday’s WWE Raw, while Cargill earned the advantage for her team during Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

A traditional Survivor Series elimination match featuring Team USA against Team Mexico is also scheduled. Both teams have one remaining roster spot to fill, with the final participants expected to be revealed during Monday’s Raw.

Liv Morgan will also defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch.

Additionally, The Rock is advertised to appear in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996. John Cena is also scheduled to appear ahead of next month’s John Cena Classic.